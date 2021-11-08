CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan, NY

Local Airports, Including Penn Yan, to Get Infrastructure Funding

By Lucas Day
 6 days ago
New York State will receive almost 90-BILLION dollars in federal funding in the infrastructure bill that cleared the House of Representatives Friday. The...

FL Radio Group

Tompkins County COVID Spike

According to the Tompkins County Health Department’s latest report, Saturday saw 71 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. bringing the total number of active cases to 181. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB and 106.3 and 1240, WGVA, and on Finger Lakes Country, 96.1/96.9/101.9/1570 WFLR.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

NYS Fairgrounds to Offer Pfizer Vaccine to Kids

The New York State Fair Grounds in Syracuse has been named as one of the ten mass COVID-19 Vaccination sites in the state that will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine to children aged 5-11. Governor Hochul said she is directing these sites to open their doors to the youngest and most recently eligible New Yorkers.
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County COVID Spike

The Wayne County Public Health Department reports 144 new cases in the county since Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to nearly 9,000. 36 out of the 144 (25%) of the news cases were among children. To date, Wayne County Public Health has administered...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

COVID Clinics Coming to Cayuga County Schools

As COVID numbers increase throughout Cayuga County and the Finger Lakes region, particularly among the unvaccinated, the County Health Department is taking the fight against the disease to the schools. The Cayuga County Health Department has announced five area schools will offer the Pfizer vaccine to their students aged 5-11 at in school vaccination clinics. Parents and guardians are asked to contact their child’s school for registration information.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Local Business Acquired by National Company

A local business is becoming part of a national company. According to the Citizen, D&W Diesel, a diesel engine business, has been bought by Indiana based Jasper Holdings Inc. D&W began in Auburn in 1976 and grew to have locations in six states. Jasper Holdings plans for D&W to be an independently operating subsidiary of the company.
BUSINESS
FL Radio Group

Governor Signs Package of Bills to Support Veterans

With Veterans Day serving as a backdrop, Governor Kathy Hochul Thursday signed a legislative package to support and protect veterans and their families. “Our active service members and veterans have served a high calling to protect our democracy and freedoms, and now it is our turn to support them and their families,” Governor Hochul said. “By signing these bills into law today, we are taking steps to ensure veterans and active duty military members have the benefits and resources they need, and the flexibility their circumstances require, to best take care of themselves and their families. New York’s veterans stood up for us, and we will continue to stand by them.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Looking to Slash $17K from Proposed Budget

They’ll give it another try later this month. The Seneca Falls Town Board is planning a special session on November 16th to finalize a budget for next year. The Finger Lakes Times reports trustees are still looking to cut about 17-THOUSAND dollars to bring the tax levy increase to allowable limits. The board has decreased the proposed tax levy from 15-percent to four through cuts, including 110-THOUSAND dollars for a once-proposed town manager position.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Supers Say “No” To Willard Closure

The Seneca County Board of Supervisors was unanimous this week in opposing the state’s plan to close the Willard Drug Treatment Prison and 5-other prisons. The supervisors passed a motion that says the closing announcement was made with no advance warning, county officials only found out about the closing from media reports, and the decisions were made without local input or outreach to corrections unions.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Reports New COVID Related Death

Cayuga County reported a new COVID-19 related death Friday. According to the county Health Department, the individual was a woman in her 40’s. There have been 107 total deaths related to COVID-19 in Cayuga County since the beginning of the pandemic. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Overdoses on the Rise in Cayuga County

The drug overdose epidemic is getting worse in Cayuga County, according to Sheriff Brian Schenck. The Sheriff has begun offering Narcan training for jail inmates and is also offering peer support for inmates, through groups like Nick’s Ride for Friends and CHAD, Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs. Get the...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

OnCenter to Host NYS Agricultural Society Annual Meeting in January

The New York State Agricultural Society will host the 190th Annual Meeting and Agricultural Forum on January 6th. The Forum, which is traditionally the oldest and largest meeting of its kind in the State, returns in person in 2022, bringing together representatives from all sectors of the agri-food system and natural resource industry at the Syracuse OnCenter. This upcoming year’s forum will focus on “Growing a Greener Planet,” with panelists and speakers discussing research, technology, and policy-making that will help fight climate change and provide economic opportunities for stakeholders. State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball will deliver the 2022 State of Agriculture Address.
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Absentee Ballot Count Confirms Win for Auburn Democrats

The absentee ballots have been counted and the two Democratic candidates for Auburn City Council are celebrating their victories. Terry Cuddy and Ginny Kent will take seats on the council. The Cayuga County Board of Elections reports Cuddy picked up 333 more votes and Kent received 319 absentee votes, enough to defeat Republicans Timothy Lattimore and Rob Otterstatter.
AUBURN, NY
