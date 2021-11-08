Sturgeon Restoration: Starting anew in Sturgeon and Saginaw bays

A Carsonville boy had the fishing trip of his life last month, after receiving a special Christmas gift almost a year earlier. Roger Sampier III of Carsonville received a unique gift of a fishing excursion from from his aunt and uncle and he couldn’t wait to use the special gift. The young man, along with his dad and Uncle, went fishing on the St. Clair River October 12th and had a day they will never forget. The 9-year-old caught an 80-inch lake sturgeon in the St. Clair River, a catch that took all hands on deck to land. Anthony Moreschini, the vessel’s captain and longtime fisherman, said it’s not normal to see that size of sturgeon growing up in the Great Lakes. It’s believed that sturgeon can live up to 150 years, according to Briggs. He guessed that the one Roger caught was roughly 100 years old. According to Department of Natural Resources experts, Sturgeon is the biggest fish in the Great Lakes and one of the biggest ones that’s ever been known of around the area. The nine-year old reeled in the catch of his life, while his family watched in amazement. It took three adults to bring the monster fish onboard the boat before heading to shore to tell a fish story that will go down in the record books.

