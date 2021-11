If you have loved ones being cared for in nursing homes in Ohio, a report from the Ohio Health Care Association is cause for concern. Only a little more than 55% of workers in those nursing homes are vaccinated against COVID-19; and there is real concern that some of the remaining 45% will quit rather than get the vaccine before the federally imposed Jan. 4 deadline for those that receive federal money.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 4 DAYS AGO