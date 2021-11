NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ninety-three percent of New York City employees are vaccinated, but now, two weeks after the mandate took effect, there’s word that dozens may have submitted fake vaccine cards. Eighty-seven percent of sanitation workers are vaccinated and for the last two weeks, they’ve been picking up the slack, working Sundays, to make up for those who chose not to get the shot by Nov. 1. But now, a source from the Department of Sanitation tells CBS2 even fewer employees may be vaccinated, alleging at least 50 workers provided fake vaccine verification. The source says multiple employees claimed to have received...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO