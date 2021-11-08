CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

The Laws Pertaining To Condos And HOAs Must Be Reformed

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main objective of the proposed reform is to achieve that the communities and the management of their funds are properly handled. The most important points of the proposed reform to the Condominium and Homeowners Association Laws are that the board members attain academic preparation, that the reserve funds are duly...

Politics
