This Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, will be the kick-off of the annual Monon Bell Classic between the DePauw Tigers and Wabash Little Giants facing off for ownership of the Bell. Monon is a lively time for both DePauw and Wabash students alike with the build tension between the two opposing schools, the pre-game tailgating festivities, and late-night parties to follow. It is also a time for the old-fashioned tunes that add to the excitement of the pending fate of where the Bell will spend its next year, and the reviews for these songs are in!

WABASH, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO