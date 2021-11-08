Hunt Smart - Fish Hard: Rainy Open Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Pacific Ocean, our dear friend, is sending more rain our way. We will look west this week to find more clouds and rain. The pair will dance through the region each day this week starting late tonight. The visible satellite loop below is painting an expansive mass of moisture moving in our direction. That is a horde of clouds and an army of raindrops moving in. This system is embedded into trough of unsettled cool air. If you’ve been trying to avoid the realization that winter is near (we understand), it may be time to embrace the change. It will be a close call for a nice sunset, as clouds thicken up rapidly late afternoon and into the evening. We should hold from the rain, but the beautiful blue sky will take a hit. You can see that the clouds are thick to the west of the Oregon coast. It is neat that we can see the white tops of the Cascades from space now (snow)!

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO