AMD’s Bergamo And EPYC Genoa Information, All Five By Five. AMD’s CEO Dr. Lisa Su had a lot to say today about the plans of the company as we head into 2022, taking aim at both Intel and NVIDIA as one would rightly assume. The announcements cover chips both physical and cloudy as well as the new CDNA2 Graphics Compute Die which will use Infinity Fabric to allow it to pull from the same pool of memory as the CPUs installed in the system to provide improved performance.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO