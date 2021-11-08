CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen Pompeo & Hubby Chris Ivery Enjoy Chilly Hike In The Early Morning – Photos

By Olivia Elgart
 6 days ago
SL, Terma / BACKGRID

Ellen Pompeo & her husband Chris Ivery enjoyed the chilly fall weather as they bundled up for a hike in LA on Nov. 8.

The couple that works out together stays together and that’s exactly what Ellen Pompeo, 51, and her husband, Chris Ivery, 54, did while out in LA on Nov. 8. The couple went for a hike in the early morning when the weather was super chilly as they dressed in their workout gear.

Ellen Pompeo & her husband, Chris Ivery, went on a chilly, early morning walk together in LA on Nov. 8. (SL, Terma / BACKGRID)

Ellen oped to wear a pair of tight navy blue camouflage print leggings with a baggy black sweatshirt that was from a Jay-Z concert at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. She accessorized her look with a pair of gray sneakers and oversized sunglasses.

Ellen opted to wear a pair of navy blue camouflage leggings with a baggy Jay-Z concert sweatshirt while Chris rocked a matching navy blue jogger set & a beanie. (SL, Terma / BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, Chris looked athletic when he rocked a navy blue jogger set featuring sweatpants and a matching zip-up hoodie. He threw on a black beanie and a pair of sneakers.

While Ellen and Chris looked to be in love on their walk, just last week, Ellen was filming a new scene for season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, where she shared a super steamy kiss with Scott Speedman, 46.

Ellen, who plays Meredith Grey on the hit show, was filming the scene with her new love interest, Scott, who plays Nick Marsh. The pair were spotted filming outdoors for the ABC series where they got extra cozy for the scene.

Ellen and Chris have been married for 14 years and the two share three children together – Stella Luna, 12, Sienna May, 7, and Eli Christopher, 4.

HollywoodLife

Ellen Pompeo’s Husband: Facts About Chris Ivery & The Pair’s 14 Year Marriage

Ellen Pompeo is one of the biggest stars on our TV screens, and she’s been married to her husband Chris Ivery since 2007. Here’s everything to know about him. Ellen Pompeo, 51, might just have the sweetest meet cute story of all time. Two years before her star-making turn on the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, she met her future husband, Chris Ivery, 54, in a Los Angeles grocery store. Throughout the interaction in 2003, the pair discovered they grew up just 10 miles away from each other in Boston, Massachusetts, and marveled at the coincidence. “We were six degrees our whole lives, so I feel like we were sort of meant to be,” Ellen later told people. The future couple were friends for six months, before their relationship took a romantic turn, and they’ve gone from strength to strength ever since. Here’s everything you need to know about Chris!
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift’s Cats: Everything To Know About Her 3 Furry Best Friends

Taylor Swift is a cat parent to Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button. Learn about her furry besties. Taylor Swift’s love of cats is no folklore. The 31-year-old singer’s cat lover status is evident to anyone who follows her on social media. The Grammy winner is a cat mom to three furry companions: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button, all named after fictional characters in TV and film.
PETS
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend

Grey's Anatomy star Scott Speedman welcomed his first child with girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hoffman on Oct. 26. Speedman shared the news on his Instagram account alongside some adorable photos with his new daughter. "Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman," he wrote. "Born at home 10/26/21. In awe of my girl [Lindsay Rae Hoffman]. Awe."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Ellen Pompeo Absolutely Hated One Particular Scene in Show's Early Days

Ellen Pompeo is known to speak her mind, and In the latest episode of her podcast, Tell Me, she opened up to former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay about a fan-favorite scene from the early days of Grey's Anatomy that she hated. In season 2, the arrival of Addison (Kate Walsh) through Meredith's relationship with Derek (Patrick Dempsey) into chaos, creating a love triangle and prompting Meredith to give a speech begging Derek to choose her over his wife.
TV SERIES
