CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken, PA

The Hunt is Over: Conshohocken-based David’s Bridal Offers New Camo Wedding Dress

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSJ4Q_0cqNXacB00
Images via Busch Light and David's Bridal.

Conshohocken-based David’s Bridal has a new creation that is bound to attract the attention of the out-of-the-box bride who are looking for something a bit more eclectic to wear on their wedding day, writes Megan Schaltegger for the Thrillist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YEnFe_0cqNXacB00
Genius! David’s Bridal Camo Wedding dress has beer pocketsImages via Busch Light and David's Bridal.

The clothier has partnered with Busch Light to make a camo wedding dress that also has side pockets to store extra beer in.

The dress costs $750 and it comes complete with a camo bowtie for the groom.

Busch Light is often involved in the weddings of its fans, said the company, “whether it’s sponsoring a dream wedding in the great outdoors or even being married by the recently ordained Busch Guy.”

The hunt is over with this genius dress! This satin ball gown is just what the eclectic bride desires on her special day.

The latest collaboration with David’s Bridal allows the brewer to offer something more for its fans on their special day.

The dress is available in classic Camo Green as well as a grey that is reminiscent of Busch Light’s aluminum cans. For extra measure, the gown also has “BUSCHHHHH” printed on the design.

Read more about David’s Bridal camo wedding dress in the Thrillist.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Chadds Ford Home Definitely Requires a Bathrobe for That Midnight Kitchen Run

121 Bullock Rd, Chadds Ford, Pa.Image via Realtor.com. The contemporary style of 121 Bullock Rd, Chadds Ford, features so many windows (one is 15-feet high) that owners may want to ensure they’re covered up before wandering around. The surrounding landscape provides privacy, but still… there’s always the Amazon guy coming up the walk.
CHADDS FORD, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy