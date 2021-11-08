CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson trying to ‘take down’ standards watchdog, Keir Starmer says

By Rowena Mason, Aubrey Allegretti and Peter Walker
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f2B8O_0cqNXPr400
Boris Johnson was absent from parliament on Monday as he visited a hospital in Northumberland.

Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of trying to “take down” the standards watchdog for his personal interests as Downing Street made a new bid to stop the regulator investigating the controversy around his flat refurbishment.

The Labour leader said Johnson was leading the Conservative party “through the sewers and the stench lingers,” highlighting a pattern of behaviour where the government “goes after” those charged with enforcing the rules.

Days after Johnson was forced by a public and party backlash to abandon attempts to overhaul the standards watchdog, No 10 argued on Monday that the prime minister did not need to declare how much he was loaned by a Tory donor to make over his Downing Street flat.

The commissioner, Kathryn Stone, is set to rule within weeks on a potential investigation into whether Johnson properly declared the funding as an MP. She will decide after the Electoral Commission finishes its inquiry the Conservatives’ role in helping to fund the £50,000-plus refurb.

But on Monday Johnson’s spokesman said the matter was declared in the list of ministerial interests and said there was no need for the prime minister to have registered it on the list of MPs’ interests as well – putting it outside the remit of the commissioner.

Asked if the prime minister believed Stone should be able to investigate the flat refurbishment, the spokesman said: “Obviously it’s a matter for her on that. The interest, as you know, has been transparently declared by the prime minister following advice from Lord [Christopher] Geidt, the independent adviser.

“And the Commons rulebook is very clear that such ministerial code declarations do not need to be double-declared. And the flat was clearly a ministerial matter, as the PM only occupies it by virtue of his office.”

A Downing Street source dismissed Starmer’s accusation that the prime minister had tried to “take down” Stone, claiming it was “not true”.

Labour has repeatedly called on Stone to investigate whether Johnson should have declared a loan from a Tory donor, David Brownlow, to fund his flat redecoration. The cost has never been formally confirmed, although party accounts showed it covered a £52,802 “bridging loan”, which was later paid by Lord Brownlow and subsequently repaid by Johnson.

An inquiry by Geidt, the prime minister’s independent adviser on ministerial interests, found Johnson had acted “unwisely” by not taking enough interest in the funding of the renovations, but not broken any rules.

“It is not for the prime minister or cabinet ministers to decide what the independent anti-corruption commissioner investigates,” said Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader. Stone has previously investigated Johnson three times, including an inquiry into the funding of his holiday in Mustique by a Tory donor and the late registration of financial interests.

Johnson was absent from parliament as MPs debated the Westminster sleaze scandal on Monday, where several Tory MPs were among those criticising the government for its efforts last week to overturn a 30-day suspension for Owen Paterson, a Conservative backbencher who broke the lobbying ban.

In the process, the government also tried to announce reform of the wider standards system for MPs, proposing that John Whittingdale, a cabinet minister and former boss of Johnson’s wife, Carrie, should be put in charge of the shake-up. But the move was abandoned after a backlash among the public, media and MPs.

Starmer said: “It wasn’t a tactical mistake, an innocent misjudgment swiftly corrected by a U-turn. It was the prime minister’s way of doing business. A pattern of behaviour.

“When the prime minister’s adviser on the ministerial code found against the home secretary, the prime minister kept the home secretary and forced out the adviser. When the Electoral Commission investigated the Conservative party, the prime minister threatened to shut it down. And when the commissioner for standards looked into the prime minister’s donations, the prime minister tried to take her down.”

With the prime minister taking the train back from a hospital visit in Northumberland, it was left to Stephen Barclay, the Cabinet Office minister, to expressed “regret” in the House of Commons for the government’s misjudged attempts to change the rules.

Johnson refused to apologise for the furore over standards in an interview earlier in the day. But several Tory backbenchers were unimpressed with his refusal to attend. Mark Harper, a former chief whip, said: “Politics is a team game. It’s essential to work with your colleagues to deliver anything. But if the team captain is to expect loyalty from the backbenchers and for minsters to listen to the direction of the team captain, they deserve that decisions are well thought through and soundly based.

“As on this occasion … if the team captain gets it wrong, then I think he should come and apologise to the public and to this house. That’s the right thing to do in terms of demonstrating leadership.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘undermined’ Alok Sharma at Cop26 with climate hypocrisy, says Labour

Boris Johnson has been accused of “undermining” his own climate conference minister Alok Sharma by failing to back him up with ambitious UK commitments at Cop26.Labour said the target of keeping global warming within 1.5C was in “intensive care” following the agreement reached by world leaders at the end of the Glasgow summit.The opposition claimed the prime minister had left his Cop26 president in a weak position, because of the government’s overseas aid budget cut and the failure to stop UK fossil fuel projects.Writing for The Independent, shadow energy secretary Ed Miliband said the government must “learn the lessons...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Mark Harper
Person
John Whittingdale
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Stephen Barclay
The Guardian

Boris Johnson plays down weakening of Cop26 coal ambitions

Boris Johnson has said it was disappointing that China and India had watered down the Cop26 climate agreement, but claimed there was little difference between “phasing out” and “phasing down” coal usage. The prime minister declared the summit in Glasgow a historic success, rating it “more than 6/10”, but acknowledged...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Toby Neal on politics: This is Keir Starmer's moment

There's a glint in his eye and a spring in his step. This is his moment. It is Sir Keir Starmer's big opportunity. The Government has faltered. Even the Tory press have joined in the football chant: "You don't know what you're doing." Boris Johnson is missing in action, being...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK could become corrupt country unless ministers do more to maintain standards, warns sleaze watchdog

The UK risks becoming a corrupt country unless the right decisions are taken by the current generation of political leaders to ensure that ethical standards are maintained, Whitehall’s sleaze watchdog has warned.The comments from the chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Lord Evans of Weardale, came days after Boris Johnson protested that the UK “is not remotely a corrupt country”.They will be seen as a swipe at the prime minister, who has refused to apologise for his attempt to neuter parliament’s standards procedures to save Owen Paterson from punishment for sleaze, had previously overruled his ethical adviser...
U.K.
Telegraph

Boris Johnson has secret exit to leave Downing Street ‘without being spotted’, says Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings has claimed that Boris Johnson has a secret exit from his Downing Street flat to help him escape the building without officials seeing him leave. Mr Johnson’s former chief adviser, who has set up an email newsletter which he uses to launch broadsides at Downing Street, said the Prime Minister “likes to be able to escape his office without outer office knowing” and had installed a “special extra exit at the top of the No 10 flat”.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewers#Uk#Labour#The Conservative Party#The Electoral Commission#Conservatives#Stone
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: Standards chief demands action on second jobs, as PM ‘risks Thatcher-like ousting’

The chair of the UK government’s independent standards committee is urging ministers to restrict MPs from holding consultancy and advisory jobs, and warning politicians to stop stalling on the issue.Lord Evans said his committee had made recommendations as far back as 2018 on the issue – and that if an MP was spending a “huge amount of time” on a second job it would “get in the way of their ability to work in support of their constituents”. It comes as Tory grandee Malcolm Rifkind – a Cabinet minister during those dramatic events in 1990 – issued a warning...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Keir Starmer has slipped up in his assault on Tory ethical standards

The problem with a hasty retreat is that if a politician changes from the wrong position to the right position, their opponents can shout about a U-turn as much as they like, but there is nowhere for the story to go. The reason Boris Johnson reversed his decision to try...
U.K.
BBC

Geoffrey Cox row: Boris Johnson says MPs must serve their constituents

MPs who are not available to help constituents and represent them in Parliament are "not doing the job", Downing Street has said. It comes after Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Cox was found to have been working remotely from the Caribbean. The former attorney general has earned over £700,000 doing legal...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Keir Starmer calls on region's Tory MPs to explain Owen Paterson vote threat claims

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Tory backbenchers in the West Midlands to come clean on reports they were threatened into backing MP Owen Paterson. The Labour leader said he was “appalled” that Conservative whips had reportedly warned MPs their constituencies would lose funding if they failed to support the Government in a vote to overhaul the Commons sleaze watchdog.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Sir Keir Starmer: The self-styled bastion of democracy who made no fewer than 48 attempts to block Brexit

It was the self-righteous rhetoric of a man keen to capitalise on the political fallout from an abominable week for the Tories. Accusing Boris Johnson of giving “the green light to corruption” over the Owen Paterson row, Sir Keir Starmer claimed the Prime Minister “had damaged himself, damaged his party and damaged his democracy” by trying to overturn the standards system last week.
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer abandons pledge to abolish House of Lords

Keir Starmer has refused to recommit to his leadership election pledge to abolish the House of Lords, the latest in a string of policy U-turns. Asked on BBC’s Andrew Marr Show whether he stood by the promise made in 2019, the Labour leader would only say the institution “needs change”.
POLITICS
BBC

Owen Paterson: Boris Johnson's actions corrupt - Starmer

Labour's Sir Keir Starmer has accused the PM of "corrupt and contemptible" behaviour in trying to "protect" Tory MP Owen Paterson, after he was found to have broken lobbying rules. Sir Keir told the BBC the government was "trashing" the UK's reputation for upholding democratic standards. Mr Paterson has now...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy