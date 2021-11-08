CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quantifying the value of sustainability

By More from Jan
irmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Fundamental investors that analyze the potential of a business model backed by a refined understanding of industry trends (currently the largest group) 2. Those that count on quantitative analyses to capture alpha potential and focus primarily on risk premium or factor investing (a smaller group but one that is vastly...

www.irmagazine.com

globallandscapesforum.org

Sustainable woodfuel value chains in Africa: Governance, social, economic and ecological dimensions

Woodfuel (charcoal and firewood) constitutes over 70% of the energy needs for cooking and heating in sub-Saharan Africa. The consumption is on the rise due to population growth, poverty and urbanisation. The production is accessible to a large number of households, yet characterised by poor harvesting and processing practices. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
tvtechnology.com

ANA, Sustainable Brands to Promote Sustainability Efforts

NEW YORK—The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and Sustainable Brands today announced a new strategic alliance designed to advance and accelerate the marketing industry’s global sustainability goals. The new initiative is also designed to build awareness and increased acceptance of global sustainability among CMO’s and the overall marketing community, ANA...
BUSINESS
Claremore Progress

Importance of sustaining existing businesses

The growth and expansion of existing business is the cornerstone of every local economy. While you often see fanfare surrounding new company announcements, supporting and maintaining existing companies and their investment in the community is even more critical. Thus, a successful regional growth strategy depends not only on a community’s ability to attract new industry and investment but also on retaining existing quality businesses and their employees. In economic development, roughly 85 percent of job growth comes from the existing industry.
CLAREMORE, OK
@growwithco

Growing a Sustainable Small Business

Looking for inspiration to help your business “go green”? Here are five tips for growing a sustainable small business. As today’s consumers become more focused on environmentalism and sustainability, more business owners are embracing sustainability and aiming to become more “green” as a company. According to a 2020 report by The Economist Intelligence Unit and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), there has been a 71% rise in online searches for sustainable goods globally since 2015, and 60% of North American and European fashion brands said “implementing sustainability measures” was one of their top priorities that year.
ADVOCACY
bizjournals

What is sustainable investing?

In recent years, Americans have grown increasingly aware of serious threats to our environment, and in turn to our everyday lives. There is a sense that our public and private worlds are on unsustainable paths, and that a tipping point may have been reached, if not already exceeded. The financial...
ECONOMY
Forbes

Companies Should Quantify Employees’ ‘True’ Value On Financial Statements

Chief Solutions Architect for Visibility Corporation. Ex-CFO, now helping Engineer-to-Order companies learn about Visibility’s ERP system. People often claim that employees are a company’s most-valued assets, and I agree. However, why don’t balance sheets reflect that? I was in the audience when this point was discussed at FInEx Summit 2021 by author and business valuation expert Dave Bookbinder, in his talk “Human Capital — Evaluating Our Most Valuable Resources.”
BUSINESS
irmagazine.com

How do boards add value amid Covid-19 challenges?

With more than 16 years of corporate governance experience, serving on more than 20 public and private boards across Asia, I know that the more time directors spend on oversight and strategy – and the effectiveness of that output – the more these factors drive value creation, ultimately feeding back to the boards themselves.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SmartAsset

This Options Strategy Bakes in Risk Protection

A married put is an options trading strategy in which investors hold both a put contract for a stock and shares of the stock itself. By marrying the two together, the investor builds in some downside protection. Sometimes referred to … Continue reading → The post This Options Strategy Bakes in Risk Protection appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
utah.edu

RedPrint: Simple, secure and sustainable

Trouble finding a printer or copier on campus? Unable to find your printed documents once you’ve found a printer? Tired of rushing to the library to print that assignment before class? Well, stress no longer. Managed Print Services provides a solution to these problems. Marked with the distinct “RedPrint” logo,...
COMPUTERS
JustLuxe.com

How sustainable is Sustainable Aviation Fuel?

The aviation industry is considered one of the significant contributors to the annual carbon-dioxide level in our atmosphere. With the increasing pressure to go sustainable, the aviation industry has been encouraging alternative modes of energy resources, practices and curbing the pollution caused. Last month, Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), and Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Gevo Inc., (NASDAQ: GEVO), a pioneer in transforming renewable energy into low carbon, energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons, announced a letter of intent to jointly invest in building and operating one or more new facilities that would process inedible corn to produce sustainable aviation fuel, which can lower the lifecycle carbon intensity of fuels used in the aviation industry. The new facilities would also produce proteins and corn oil. Gevo would operate its proprietary technology to produce sustainable aviation fuel and renewable blending components for motor gasoline to lower its lifecycle carbon intensity through the proposed collaboration. In addition to co-investing with Gevo in one or more projects, Chevron would have the right to offtake approximately 150 million gallons per year to market to customers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Sourcing Journal

Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Analysis: Banks profit from building up and breaking up companies

Nov 16 (Reuters) - It is a constant dilemma facing companies; do they acquire or shed businesses to boost shareholder returns? Investment bankers profit every time the answer involves a deal, even if it represents an about-face for the companies. Last week's announcements by General Electric Co (GE.N), Toshiba Corp...
MARKETS
irmagazine.com

ETF assets to exceed $20 tn before 2026, predicts ETFGI

The head of London-based research and consultancy firm ETFGI has predicted that assets invested in ETFs across the globe will exceed $20 tn before 2026. Speaking to IR Magazine, Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI, made the forecast hot on the heels of the consultancy’s latest research. She says: ‘Investors realize it is hard to find active funds that consistently beat their benchmark and, over the long run, lower-cost investments deliver better returns. I expect we will see the assets invested in ETFs globally to exceed $20 tn before 2026.’
STOCKS
just-auto.com

Sustainable composites for lightweight applications

Retrac is one of the UK’s leading advanced manufacturing specialists. Based in Swindon, we focus on composites and precision metallics for both tooling and component manufacture. It is not just automotive; we serve sectors such as aerospace, defence and marine. It all started with F1 and in 2021 we still serve that sector, supplying half the grid with either CNC machined metallics or composite parts. We work with each team in a different way but essentially, we are a key collaborator, bringing ideas, capacity, technical support and trust.
INDUSTRY
esri.com

Sustainable Development Goals

Esri’s ArcGIS is an integrative technology, bringing together information about what happens in the world, where it happens, and who is affected, into a single, unified view. ArcGIS plays a fundamental role in creating and sharing SDG data, and informing policy formulation and decision-making around sustainable development programs and investments.
TECHNOLOGY

