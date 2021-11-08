CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMC+ picks up U.S. rights to Jodie Turner-Smith's British Anne Boylen series

 6 days ago
The three-part drama from Channel 5 and...

Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collider

'True Story' Trailer: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Play Estranged Brothers in Netflix Drama Series

Netflix has released the official trailer for their upcoming limited series, True Story, which will star Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Wesley Snipes (Blade). True Story will be centered around a comedian named Kid (Hart) as he stops for performances in his hometown of Philadelphia and attempts to reconnect with his older brother, Carlton (Snipes). Upon his very first night back in town, things go awry for Kid and threaten to tear down the life that he has built as he is tested both morally and emotionally over the seven-episode series.
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
c21media.net

BritBox picks up North American rights to upcoming ITV drama series The Tower

BritBox, the joint-venture SVoD service from UK broadcasters ITV and the BBC, has picked up North American rights to ITV’s upcoming crime drama series The Tower. Based on Kate London’s debut novel Post Mortem, The Tower follows two detectives investigating the deaths of a veteran police officer and a teenage Muslim girl who have both fallen from Portland Tower in south London.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Lamb’ Star Noomi Rapace and Director Valdimar Johannsson Talk Genre-Defying Film: “Sometimes It’s So Strange You Have to Laugh”

In A24’s Lamb, Noomi Rapace’s most memorable co-star is a half-human, half-sheep newborn named Ada. As Maria, who runs a farm with her husband (Hilmir Snaer Gudnason) in remote Iceland, Rapace weathered a logistically complicated shoot that included actual nightmares. The resulting film, helmed by first-time director Valdimar Jóhannsson, who co-wrote it with frequent Björk collaborator Sjón, is an eerie, intermittently funny slice of folk horror. Rapace and Jóhannsson spoke to THR about how they made the movie and why they resist the temptation to classify it as a genre film. Maria is a heavy character. She’s been through a lot...
Collider

Jodie Turner-Smith's 'Anne Boleyn' Reveals New Images Ahead of AMC+ Release

AMC+ has added another all-new series to their proverbial quiver. The streaming service announced that they've acquired the highly anticipated psychological thriller Anne Boleyn, starring Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) in the titular role. The three-part miniseries was written by newcomer Eve Hedderwick Turner. Lynsey Miller, best known for Deadwater Fell and The Boy with the Topknot, serves as director.
Variety

‘13 Reasons Why’ Actor Henry Zaga to Star in Netflix Rom-Com ‘Beyond the Universe’

Henry Zaga, the actor known for roles in “Teen Wolf,” “13 Reasons Why” and “The New Mutants,” is playing the leading man in Netflix’s upcoming Brazilian romantic comedy “Depois do Universo.” Giulia Be, a singer who was nominated for best new artist at this year’s Latin Grammys, is starring alongside Zaga. Diego Freitas wrote and directed “Depois do Universo,” which translates to “Beyond the Universe.” It centers on Nina (Be), a talented pianist who has lupus, an autoimmune disease that attacks her kidney. She forges an unexpected yet strong connection with Gabriel (Zaga), one of the doctors on the team who takes...
Paste Magazine

Ragdoll: AMC+'s Crime Series Struggles to Blend Gruesome Thrills with British Wit

A thawing, patchwork body hangs from the ceiling of a dark, dank apartment. Hand outstretched, it points out the window, across the way to Detective Sergeant Nathan Rose’s (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) flat. It’s immediately clear to DS Rose this is not the coincidence his coworkers believe it may be. The horrific scene is a direct call-out. A threat. A promise.
Primetimer

Jaboukie Young-White exits The Daily Show after three years as "senior youth correspondent"

The 27-year-old comedian and actor quietly exited the Comedy Central late-night show as his other film and TV projects have begun to pile up. In addition to recent roles on Fairfax and Only Murders in the Building, Young-White is starring in two Issa Rae's upcoming HBO comedy Rap Sh*t. He is also teaming with Rae as writer and executive producer on the HBO drama series The Gang’s All Queer.
Primetimer

Jennifer Carpenter to star in thriller series Ballistic

The Dexter: New Blood star will lead the New Regency and QCode thriller series, playing a "secret operative who, after a mission is compromised, is forced into a psychological game of cat and mouse with her own mind while being hunted down by the very program that created her," per Deadline. The six-episode series, which doesn't have a network or streaming home, was created by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg.
Primetimer

HBO unveils Black and Missing docuseries trailer

Premiering Nov. 23, the four-part docuseries from Geeta Gandbhir and Soledad O’Brien follows Black and Missing Foundation founders Derrica and Natalie Wilson as they dive into specific cases and break down how systemic behaviors and attitudes stem from centuries of deeply rooted racism.
Primetimer

Would Maid have been a massive hit with a Black lead?

Netflix's Margaret Qualley-led limited series is on track to becoming the streamer's most-watched limited series, topping The Queen's Gambit. Maid made its debut this week at No. 3 on Nielsen's Streaming Top 10 with 1.47 billion viewing minutes. One of the reasons why Maid is so popular is it's "absolutely a show designed to get your tears flowing: It’s a sentimental-but-not-saccharine, depressing-but-not-hopeless watch," says Allegra Frank. "The trials and tribulations faced by single mom Alex, played by a magnetic Margaret Qualley, are both relatable and fully not—just intimate enough to touch the similarly skinny, white brunettes who are likely helping keep this show afloat. Because despite Maid tackling both the domestic service worker industry and the bureaucracy attached to poverty in this spiteful AF country with a surefire mix of pathos and patience, it also tells a particular version of that story: the white woman fairy tale version." As Frank notes, Maid tries to "subvert the racial elements regularly part of real-life versions of Alex’s story" by having mostly women of color help out Alex. "This dramatic inversion of racial privilege is not unique to Maid, but it’s both crucial to its success and also what’s unnerving about it," says Frank. "It feels as if the show is assuming that the person watching looks more like Alex than (Anika Noni Rose's) Regina, that it’s much easier to believe in a white woman becoming a success as long as the people of color have celebrated theirs off screen. It would be unpalatable, most likely, in its commonality, or assertion to Netflix’s majority white viewing base that this is how people of color live around this country too—that research shows more than 61 percent of domestic workers are nonwhite, despite making up less than 40 percent of the U.S. workforce, and more than half of Black and brown domestic workers live in poverty. Not that Netflix is afraid to showcase people of color who live harsh lives of all kinds. The platform is rife with content about life behind bars, or in poverty, or amid injustices. And, to be fair, there are also Netflix shows that celebrate diverse people’s diverse experiences. But, then, those are not the shows we are talking about as among the most-watched miniseries Netflix’s ever produced. (It’s telling that the show Maid has usurped at the top is The Queen’s Gambit.) A story like Alex’s is a white fairy tale that runs counter to plenty of data we have on how this story is usually far from white, and far from a fairy tale. But would Maid have been this successful if Alex were a Black woman? If nothing else had changed, but our lead was Black? Perhaps the majority of discussion then would be about the lack of realism—that it is harder to stomach a person of color persevering under systems made to ground her down than it is a model-thin white woman. Therein lies the challenge, I suppose: finding the middle ground between fidelity to the reality of being a lower-middle-class American of color and the predominantly white executives and creatives’ ability to tell those stories with the same empathy and hopefulness that Stephanie Land’s memoir received in its dramatic translation. Maybe it shouldn’t be as hard as it sounds. But maybe Maid and its core whiteness tells us otherwise."
Primetimer

The Boys trolls Disney+ Day with "Vought+ Day"

"Happy Vought+ Day! Here's a look at what's coming up from America's favorite streaming platform," tweeted the Vought International Twitter account. "Sign up now before the subscription increase next week." Vought is the Amazon superhero series' big corporation that parodies Disney, Marvel and Fox News.
Variety

HBO Max Debuts ‘And Just Like That’ Teaser Trailer and Release Date

“And Just Like That,” the HBO Max revival of “Sex and the City,” is set to debut with its first two episodes on Dec. 9. The following eight episodes of the 10-episode season will then release one at a time on subsequent Thursdays. “And Just Like That” follows a new chapter in the lives of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they continue to navigate complicated New York City lives, love and careers — now in their 50s. The series, which is still in production in New York, also stars Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker,...
Primetimer

DWTS Reaches the Semis, Netflix Bows Spanish Thriller Lies and Deceit

With the finale coming up next week, the six remaining couples on Dancing With the Stars face off in tonight's semifinal round. Also today: The Voice’s Top 13 take the stage, HBO explores the legacy of visionary creative Gordon Parks, Netflix debuts Spanish thriller Lies and Deceit, and California takes center stage on Monday Night Football. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
Primetimer

Paramount+ Reboots The Game, Paris Hilton Plans Her Wedding

TV is feeling a lot like 2006 today, with Paramount+ launching its reboot of the long-running CW/BET series The Game, and Paris Hilton documenting her wedding planning process in Peacock’s Paris in Love. Also, The Challenge: All Stars returns for Season 2, Netflix plays with lie detectors and heartstrings in a new reality series, and Lucy Hale goes dark in the AMC+ crime drama Ragdoll. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Thursday:
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

