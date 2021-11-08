CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Why Blade Air Mobility Stock Is Up Today

By Lou Whiteman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • In "Barron's" this weekend, columnist Al Root notes that Blade is a less-risky way to invest in the hoped-for future of electric air taxis.
  • While the individual manufacturers of these flying taxis are fraught with risk, Blade's scheduling service should be in demand no matter what company wins.
  • Blade remains a risky stock and could need the air taxi revolution to materialize to gain scale.

What happened

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) got a positive mention in Barron's over the weekend, and the stock is taking flight as a result. Shares of the air mobility company were up as much as 14% on Monday on excitement about this business' potential.

So what

Blade is taking the ridesharing concept pioneered in vehicles by Uber Technologies and applying it to helicopters, offering transportation services on a per-ride basis.

In this weekend's edition of Barron's, market columnist Al Root noted that while companies that make next-generation electronic aircraft (the latest iteration of the longtime dream of a flying car) are highly speculative and fraught with risk, Blade is relatively well positioned to succeed. The company, like Uber, does not own its own fleet, but rather manages routes and bookings for others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XAykX_0cqNV0u800
Image source: Getty Images.

And although Uber has found it hard to make a profit due to competition from Lyft and others, scheduling helicopters is far more complex and not as easily copied. If one does believe the skies of the future are full of so-called electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, Blade is a way to invest in that trend without taking on the risk of backing an individual manufacturer.

Now what

Blade hasn't been public for long, joining the markets back in May via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). And while the company is arguably a less risky investment than the manufacturer of new-age flying taxis, as the column notes, the stock still comes with a lot of risk.

Blade is not yet profitable, and even before Monday's jump, traded at more than seven times its 2022 sales estimate of $68 million. The company needs scale to be profitable, and scale is tough to achieve given the expense of helicopter rides and the limited total addressable market.

eVTOLs could change the cost part of the equation, providing a lower-cost alternative to helicopters that would open up a much larger part of the population to Blade's services and help the company to achieve that much-needed scale. It's an intriguing opportunity, but one that will likely take years to play out.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be 2 of the Strongest Stocks in 2022

Semiconductor powerhouse Cohu is having its most profitable year since 2017, and the stock is primed for growth. GoPro has doubled its subscriber base each year since 2019, and the growth rate is still accelerating. Both of these stocks have strong votes of confidence from Wall Street. As the present...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Beaten-Down Tech Stock Just Beat Earnings Again

Fiverr topped its previous third-quarter guidance and raised its full-year 2021 outlook. The company is making multiple moves to fuel its growth. A weak share price may offer opportunity for investors. Many pandemic winners have seen their fortunes reverse in 2021 as their growth slows. Take Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR), for...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy These 3 Food Stocks While They're Down?

Although the current inflationary pressures are unusually high, they won't last forever. Food producers have experienced -- and survived -- cost spikes before. Investors as a group appear to have started buying these names again, realizing the rhetoric is worse than the reality. It's been a tough few months for...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in November

Thanks to dividends, stocks outperform other asset classes. These tech stocks offer investors high growth rates and modest but reliable income streams. Investors could get whiplash watching the stock market collapse last year, then quickly rebound to regain all the lost ground and go on to set new record highs.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
The Motley Fool

2 Disruptive Stocks This Billionaire Is Buying

CrowdStrike has become a gold standard in cybersecurity. Lemonade brings modern technology to age-old insurance industry. Artificial intelligence (AI) might be the most transformative technology ever created. By infusing machines with the capacity to learn, understand, and make decisions, improvements in efficiency and productivity should stimulate businesses using AI as well as the broader economy. And some of the companies that harness that technology will create tremendous wealth for their shareholders.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 5G Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Broadcom leads the way in improved Wi-Fi. The 5G industry remains dependent on Qualcomm chipsets. T-Mobile continues to make quality and market-share strides. The ongoing upgrade to 5G wireless networks will likely have wide-ranging effects on the communications industry. The faster speeds enabled by the technology will offer new devices and services not possible in the previous 4G era. Many companies continue to capitalize on this opportunity, and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) are 5G stocks that have positioned themselves to also benefit investors amid the transformation.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Thinking About Shiba Inu? Buy These 3 Stocks Instead

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) -- the "Dogecoin killer" -- has been on an epic run. As of this writing, the meme coin has skyrocketed nearly 600% since the start of October alone and is up well over 3,500,000% since inception last summer. This return includes a more than 40% fall from its all-time high just weeks ago.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Taxi#Uber Technologies#Blade Air Mobility Stock#Blde
The Motley Fool

Believe It or Not, These Stocks Pay You to Own Them

Dividends are great wealth builders. The income they deliver can support you in retirement or just help you buy more stock now. Pay attention to a dividend's growth rate. Most (or all) of us would love extra income, but few of us are eager to take on a second job in order to get it. Fortunately, there are other ways to get extra income -- including passive income.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Buying This 5G Stock Right Now Is a No-Brainer

Qorvo's results crushed estimates, but the guidance wasn't as great as expected. Supply chain issues are going to weigh on Qorvo in the near term and impact its mobile business. Qorvo's strong mobile client base puts it in a strong position to take advantage of the 5G smartphone market's growth.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

1 Explosive Fintech Stock Set to Crush the Market

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) leans on artificial intelligence to help merchants identify and combat e-commerce fraud. Since going public earlier this year, the stock has fallen 50% from its high, but investors shouldn't count this company out just yet. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 27, 2021, Motley...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks With Monster Potential After Q3 Earnings

PayPal's trajectory has slowed as of late, but the company will have a new growth catalyst in Amazon next year. PubMatic crushed expectations in Q3, and the stock has room to run. The development company Green Brick Partners has a $1 billion backlog of home orders. Earnings results provide investors...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Fiverr Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Freelance services are becoming a normal part of the labor market. Fiverr is one of the leading venues connecting content creators with buyers. Both rivals and agreements moving off the platform could undermine growth and eventual profitability. Freelancing-marketplace operator Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) lets small businesses and individuals buy or sell...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Recent IPO Stock to Keep on Your Radar

The apparel market represents the largest category in the e-commerce industry. And resale happens to be the fastest-growing segment of the apparel market. ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) has created one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' clothing. After going public earlier this year, the stock price sits 36%...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Stocks dropped last week for the first time in several weeks last week, as both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) shed less than 1%. The indexes remain near record highs, though, with the Dow up 18% so far in 2021 while the S&P has gained a whopping 25%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why This Semiconductor Stock Is Still a Buy

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) often flies under the radar, but investors should take a closer look at this semiconductor manufacturer. The company specializes in analog chips and embedded processing products, and it's the industry leader in both cases. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 27, 2021, Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

Atlantica pays a sustainable dividend. Medical Properties has healthy growth ahead. Most dividend stocks have rallied this year. That's one reason why the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is below 1.3% these days, its lowest level in two decades. However, while most dividend stocks are higher, compressing their yields,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More

AbbVie is a Dividend Aristocrat that should be able to grow even with headwinds for top-selling Humira. Easterly Government Properties' dividend is highly dependable thanks to the company's business model. Energy leaders Devon and Enterprise Products Partners each offer especially attractive dividends. Trade-offs can often be a necessary evil in...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
139K+
Followers
67K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy