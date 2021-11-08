Guadalupe Union School District kicks off first vaccine clinic to students ages 5 to 11

GUADALUPE, Calif. - Guadalupe students ages 5 to 11 will have a chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, the Guadalupe Union School District will host a free voluntary vaccine clinic where students can receive the newly FDA approved Pfizer COVID vaccine.

The clinic is in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

The Guadalupe Union School District is also partnering with Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley which plans to offer gift cards to vaccinated young people.

The clinic is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School on Nov. 8.

