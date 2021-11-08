CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Morning 11-08-21

By Simon Lopez
 6 days ago

As Alaska's fall surge of the Coronavirus...

890kdxu.com

KDXU Morning Rundown: 11/05/21

>Health Officials Report Additional COVID-19 Cases, Deaths. (Salt Lake City, UT) — The Utah Department of Health is providing an update on COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state. On Thursday, health officials reported two-thousand-267 new cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total to over 558-thousand. Additionally, 14 more people have died from complications from coronavirus. Utah’s death toll currently stands at three-thousand-276.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newspressnow.com

Missouri Western puts mask mandate back on, effective Monday

Missouri Western State University says it has decided to again require all persons within indoor public spaces to wear a face covering, effective Monday. A panel on campus COVID-19 emergency response made the decision Friday, a spokesperson announced via email, in light of rising rates of disease in the community and the impending height of the seasonal cold and flu season. Western had hoped to indefinitely end its mandate and acted to that effect last month. It is now likely to maintain an indoor requirement to wear masks through the December end of the fall semester, the announcement said.
MISSOURI STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 12

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 4,849 newly reported cases and 28 newly reported deaths, including three people in their 40s and one person from Hennepin County who was aged 25-29. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,996. Vaccine, booster stats. As of Nov....
MINNESOTA STATE
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wesb.com

3-6 Inches of Snow Possible

Rain and snow will arrive across New York and Pennsylvania today before precipitation spreads across the rest of the Northeast tonight. According to AccuWeather, A swath of 3-6 inches is possible across northwestern Pennsylvania, as well as southern New York and mountainous areas of the region.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH

