South Florida Uber driver says enraged passenger spit in her eye, attacked her

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
 6 days ago

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A South Florida Uber driver said she was attacked by an angry passenger Saturday when she threatened to call 911 after he spit on her.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reports that Sumey Martinez Arzuaga, a recent transplant from Cuba now living in Florida, was driving a man in Overtown when he decided to have her make two stops while on the trip.

When she told him to make the stops quick, the man then became angry with her and told her to cancel the trip.

Martinez Arzuaga said she told him to cancel the trip himself, but he got angier and allegedly spit in her eye.

The driver said she exited the vehicle and threatened to call the police.

In response, the passenger punched her in the face and ran away, she said. A picture of Martinez Azuaga showed her with a black eye and bloody lip as a result.

“I don’t feel safe anymore,” she told WTVJ about her reluctance to drive for a rideshare again.

Martinez got stitches for her lip and had to be given a tetanus shot since the man’s spit got into her eye. According to the driver, the company reached out to her to check in.

