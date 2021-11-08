CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Five Philadelphia-area Companies Rank Among Most Female-Friendly Companies in World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wu9j9_0cqNTXm200
Image via Christina Wocintechchat at Unsplash.

Five companies from the Philadelphia area have ranked among the most female-friendly companies in the world, according to Forbes’ inaugural rankings. Ryan Mulligan covered the list for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The ranking includes 300 entities and was compiled using a Statista survey of 85,000 women across 40 countries. Women were asked to rate employers in areas such as pay equity and parental leave, and other gender equality-related issues.

Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters ranked the highest, No. 55. The company has four women in its senior leadership team of eight.

Crown Holdings, also based in Philadelphia, ranked at No. 100. Out of the company’s 18 corporate officers, three are women. The company also recently started celebrating women in the workplace with a video series and championing gender equality.

Berwyn’s Ametek is next at No. 156, followed by Wilmington-based chemical giant DuPont at No. 183.

Camden’s Campbell Soup Co. rounds out the list in No. 294.

Pennsylvania’s Hershey Co. was named the top firm for women, based on its:

  • Board (42 percent female)
  • Leadership (32 percent female)
  • Workforce (48 percent female)

Read more about the most female-friendly companies in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Philadelphia Is Among Top Clean Technology Innovation Hubs in Nation

Business
Business Insider: Kennett Square Mushroom Industry Purposefully Destroys 1M Unpicked Mushrooms Weekly

Malvern Chickie’s & Pete’s to Offer Off-Track Betting from Parx

Community Policy