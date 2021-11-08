51-Year-Old Driver Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash In Woodbridge

A 51-year-old motorist from Central Jersey was killed on the Garden State Parkway in Middlesex County, authorities said.

Melissa M. Craden of Scotch Plains was traveling northbound on the Parkway in Woodbridge at 3:10 p.m. Saturday when her 2009 Jeep Liberty sideswiped another vehicle near milepost 131.9, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said.

Craden’s Jeep flipped and she was ejected, said Sgt. Alejandro Goez. Craden sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 2000 Chevrolet Impala, suffered minor injuries, Goez said.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call the State Police’s Troop D Bloomfield Station at 732-441-4500 ext. 3400. Anonymous tips are welcome.

