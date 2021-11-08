CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, CT

51-Year-Old Driver Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash In Woodbridge

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVODZ_0cqNTU7r00

A 51-year-old motorist from Central Jersey was killed on the Garden State Parkway in Middlesex County, authorities said.

Melissa M. Craden of Scotch Plains was traveling northbound on the Parkway in Woodbridge at 3:10 p.m. Saturday when her 2009 Jeep Liberty sideswiped another vehicle near milepost 131.9, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said.

Craden’s Jeep flipped and she was ejected, said Sgt. Alejandro Goez. Craden sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 2000 Chevrolet Impala, suffered minor injuries, Goez said.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call the State Police’s Troop D Bloomfield Station at 732-441-4500 ext. 3400. Anonymous tips are welcome.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Colts Neck Crash

One person died and another was seriously injured in a one-car crash in Colts Neck overnight, authorities said.A female driver from Seaside Heights was heading south on State Highway 18 near milepost 20.8 when the car, a 2011 Mazda, went off the roadway to the right, struck a tree and overturned ju…
COLTS NECK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Middlesex County, NJ
City
Scotch Plains, NJ
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Woodbridge, CT
Middlesex County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Woodbridge, CT
Accidents
City
Woodbridge Township, NJ
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Woodbridge, CT
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Girl, 4, Dies After Being Hit By Car In Ocean City

A 4-year-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday morning in Ocean City, according to multiple news reports.The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. near West Inlet Road and West Atlantic Boulevard, news outlets said citing local police and the county prosecutor's office.No further inform…
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Women Hospitalized In Crash On Long Island Roadway

Both drivers were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 in Farmingdale.A 45-year-old woman operating a 2020 Mercedes-Benz was driving eastbound on Fulton Street near the intersection of Cobb Place, Nassau County Police said.A 2009 Chevr…
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden State Parkway#New Jersey State Police#Accident#Jeep Liberty#Sgt#The State Police
Daily Voice

Beloved Ridgewood Native, 26, Dies In PA Crash

Sensei, astronomer, photographer and more, Michael Capurso was a man of many talents, gifts and pursuits.A memorial service is scheduled next weekend for the popular Ridgewood native, who was killed in a crash last week in Pennsylvania.Capurso, 26, was behind the wheel of a Subaru SUV that slid off…
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Airlifted In Jersey Shore Crash

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 5 p.m.  at Pinehurst Road and Hopkins Road in Plumsted, initial reports said.A medical helicopter was requested and its landing zone was at New Egypt Speedway, reports said.CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Search Under Way For Missing Boaters In Delaware River

A search was under way Sunday morning in South Jersey for two boaters who apparently went overboard after the vessel capsized in the Delaware River, developing reports say.Several search and rescue teams including the US Coast Guard were called to the area near Crown Point Road in West Deptford aro…
DELAWARE, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
160K+
Followers
30K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy