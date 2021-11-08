Former QVC CEO Puts Georgian-Style Malvern Estate on the Market for $2.95M

The Briggs' estate in Malvern. Image via Benjamin Floyd at The Philadelphia Business Journal.

Last week Doug Briggs, former CEO of Malvern-based QVC, put his estate on the market, with an asking price of $2.95 million. Kennedy Rose, for the Philadelphia Business Journal, profiled the Malvern property, with its movie theater, huge wine cellar, and stately exterior.

The home, built in 1990, features five bedrooms and seven full and two half bathrooms. It was the site of the Briggs’ annual Christmas parties for QVC employees, celebrities, and executives. But now that the pair are not entertaining as much, they have decided on downsizing to a carriage house nearby.

“It’s bittersweet to be selling it, but it’s time to move on,” said Briggs. “There are other things we want to do.”

The focal point of the house is the main family room, also known as the “hunt room,” with its soaring 20-foot ceiling and windows overlooking Radnor Hunt .

The Hunt Room. Image via Benjamin Floyd at The Philadelphia Business Journal.

It also includes six fireplaces, a fitness room, and a sunroom.

Meanwhile the grounds are home to a gorgeous butterfly garden along with a pool and an enormous pergola with roses on the back patio.

Image via Benjamin Floyd at The Philadelphia Business Journal.