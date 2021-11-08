CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

Former QVC CEO Puts Georgian-Style Malvern Estate on the Market for $2.95M

 6 days ago

The Briggs' estate in Malvern.Image via Benjamin Floyd at The Philadelphia Business Journal.

Last week Doug Briggs, former CEO of Malvern-based QVC, put his estate on the market, with an asking price of $2.95 million. Kennedy Rose, for the Philadelphia Business Journal, profiled the Malvern property, with its movie theater, huge wine cellar, and stately exterior.

The home, built in 1990, features five bedrooms and seven full and two half bathrooms. It was the site of the Briggs’ annual Christmas parties for QVC employees, celebrities, and executives. But now that the pair are not entertaining as much, they have decided on downsizing to a carriage house nearby.

“It’s bittersweet to be selling it, but it’s time to move on,” said Briggs. “There are other things we want to do.”

The focal point of the house is the main family room, also known as the “hunt room,” with its soaring 20-foot ceiling and windows overlooking Radnor Hunt.

The Hunt Room.Image via Benjamin Floyd at The Philadelphia Business Journal.

It also includes six fireplaces, a fitness room, and a sunroom.

Meanwhile the grounds are home to a gorgeous butterfly garden along with a pool and an enormous pergola with roses on the back patio.

Image via Benjamin Floyd at The Philadelphia Business Journal.

Read more about the estate in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

VISTA.Today

Philadelphia-Area Gen Z on Homeownership: 'Eh… Not Now'

Gen Z survey results on owning a home show interest but a sidetracking of the goal for other priorities.Image via Tierra Mallorca at Unsplash. Gen Z homeownership in the Philadelphia region has a generally positive outlook among its late-teen, early 20s members. However, it doesn't seem to be a tangible goal many are working on currently. Lilla Szini, Chris Salviati, and Rob Warnock reported the trending hesitancy for the Apartment List.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Galer Estate Vineyard Owners Go from Knowing 'Absolutely Nothing About Growing Grapes' to 10 Years' Success

Dr. Brad Galer and his wife, Lele.Image via Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery at PennLive. Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery, nearby Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, started as what would most accurately be called a "backyard business." But that seven-acre plot that Dr. Brad Galer and his wife, Lele, tilled in Pocopson Township started them on the road to international recognition. Paul Vigna tracked the success for PennLive.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
VISTA.Today

Malvern Chickie's & Pete's to Offer Off-Track Betting from Parx

Not all Chester County residents are thrilled with the prospect of sports betting at Chickie's & Pete's.Image via Steven M. Falk at The Philadelphia Inquirer. When it opens its doors in Malvern next month, the new Chickie's & Pete's will have something extra to offer guests: sports and horse-race betting, Andrew Maykuth covered the announcement for ThePhiladelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Philadelphia Is Among Top Clean Technology Innovation Hubs in Nation

Philadelphia ranks as one of the top clean technology innovation hubs in the nation.Image via Sander Weeteling at Unsplash. Despite low-scoring state support, Philadelphia ranks as one of the top clean technology innovation hubs in the nation. The distinction comes from a new Saoradh Enterprise Partners report, reported by Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Lamb McErlane PC Welcomes Attorney Dennis C. Vondran Jr.

Dennis C. Vondran, Jr., has just joined the firm of Lamb McErlane PC as an Associate, with his focus on Elder Law, Estate Planning & Administration, and Orphans' Court Litigation. Vondran also concentrates on clients seeking Medical Assistance, Long-Term Care Benefit Applications and represents those pursuing Guardians for incapacitated individuals.
WEST CHESTER, PA
