LAFOLLETE, TN (WLAF) – The Lady Cougars of Campbell County High School held their end of season banquet on Tuesday evening at Knobby Hill Farm. Head Coach Bryan Horton has been a fixture of soccer in Campbell County for twenty-three years, beginning with the Campbell County Recreation League after which he became the head coach of Campbell County United and currently head coach of both girls and boys squads at Campbell County High School. Since he’s known many of the players from well before their high school careers began he, along with assistant coaches Matthew Schroeder and Steve Ward, were able to share personal memories and stories of each player.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO