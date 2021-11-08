CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Fight Week: Jaime Munguia, David Benavidez to make their returns

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLCCJ_0cqNRZKE00
Omar Ornelas / USA Today Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC

FIGHT WEEK

JAIME MUNGUIA WILL FACE GABRIEL ROSADO SATURDAY AS HE CONTINUES HIS PURSUIT OF A MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE SHOT. ON THE SAME NIGHT, DAVID BENAVIDEZ RETURNS AGAINST KYRONE DAVIS.

***

JAIME MUNGUIA (37-0, 30 KOs) VS. GABRIEL ROSADO (26-13-1, 15 KOs)

  • When: Saturday, Nov. 13
  • Where: Honda Center, Anaheim, California
  • TV/Stream: DAZN
  • Division: Middleweight
  • At stake: No titles
  • Pound-for-pound ranking: None
  • Odds: Munguia 7½-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets)
  • Also on the card: Alexis Rocha vs. Jeovanis Barraza, welterweights; D’Mitrus Ballard vs. Paul Valenzuela Jr., middleweights; William Zepeda vs. John Moralde, lightweights; Arley Muncino vs. Jackie Calvo, flyweights
  • Prediction: Munguia KO 10

Background: Munguia, a former 154-pound titleholder, will be fighting at 160 for the fourth time as the slugging Mexican pursues a shot at another major belt. He has stopped four consecutive opponents since a majority decision over Dennis Hogan in April 2019, including a sixth-round stoppage of Kamil Szeremeta this past June. Munguia is ranked No. 1 by both the WBC (Jermall Charlo is champion) and WBO (Demetrius Andrade), which means an opportunity to become a two-division beltholder should be on the horizon if he continues to win. Rosado, a tough, but limited boxer-puncher, has fallen short against his best opponents but he stunned the boxing world by rising from a knockdown to stop unbeaten prospect Bektemir Melikuziev in three rounds on the Munguia-Szeremeta card. That victory helped him land in the main event on a significant card. Rosado is a significant underdog for a reason – Munguia is a better all-around fighter – but the Philadelphian always comes to fight, which gives him a chance to have his hand raised. He’s coming back down to 160 after three fights at 168,

DAVID BENAVIDEZ (24-0, 21 KOs) VS. KYRONE DAVIS (16-2-1, 6 KOs)

  • When: Saturday, Nov. 13
  • Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
  • TV/Stream: Showtime
  • Division: Super middleweight
  • At stake: No titles
  • Pound-for-pound ranking: None
  • Odds: NA
  • Also on the card: Jose Benavidez Jr. vs. Francisco Emanuel Torres, junior middleweights
  • Prediction: Benavidez KO 7

Background: Benavidez was supposed to have fought rugged Jose Uzcategui in front of his hometown fans but the Venezuelan was pulled from the card after allegedly testing positive for a banned substance. Davis stepped in two weeks before the fight. Benavidez saw his second reign as a 168-pound titleholder end on the scale before his meeting with Roamer Alexis Angulo in August of last year, a fight he won by 10th-round stoppage. He followed that with an 11th-round knockout of Ronald Ellis in March, his fourth consecutive stoppage. He is a candidate to challenge Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed championship next May if he can win on Saturday. Davis, once an amateur standout, is a good boxer with limited punching power. The Delawarean enhanced his reputation by drawing with former two-time super middleweight titleholder Anthony Dirrell this past February, which made him a credible potential opponent for the top 168-pounders. He followed up with a unanimous eight-round decision over Martez McGregor in September, a fight in which Davis struggled.

KID GALAHAD (28-1, 17 KOs) VS. KIKO MARTINEZ (42-10-2, 29 KOs)

  • When: Saturday, Nov. 13
  • Where: Utilita Arena Sheffield, Sheffield, England
  • TV/Stream: DAZN
  • Division: Featherweight
  • At stake: Galahad’s IBF title
  • Pound-for-pound ranking: None
  • Odds: Galahad 10-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets)
  • Also on the card: Terri Harper vs. Alycia Baumgardner, junior lightweights (for Harper’s WBC title); Chris Billam-Smith vs. Dylan Bregeon, cruiserweights; James Flint vs. Dom Hunt, junior welterweights
  • Prediction: Galahad UD
  • Background: Galahad came close to winning his first world title when he lost a split decision to then-IBF 126-pound titleholder Josh Warrington in June 2019. Two years later, this past August, he stopped Jazza Dickens in 11 rounds to capture the same title (which Warrington had vacated). Galahad, whose real name is Abdul Bari Awad, was born in Qatar but grew up in Sheffield. The 31-year-old was out of boxing for about a year and half, between 2014 and 2016, as the result of a doping suspension. Martinez has remarkable staying power. The 35-year-old Spaniard, a 122-pound beltholder in 2013-14, has been fighting on an elite level for more than a decade. He received this title shot in part because of his strong performance against 130-pound contender Zelfa Barrett in February. Barrett was awarded a unanimous decision but many believe Martinez deserved the nod. He followed that disappointment with a wide decision over Jayro Duran in September. Martinez is 3-4 in world title fights.

Also fighting this weekend: Thomas Patrick Ward (30-0-1, 4 KOs) of England faces fellow featherweight contender Leonardo Padilla (20-3, 14 KOs) of Venezuela in a scheduled 10-rounder in Houghton-le-Spring, England (ESPN+).

Comments / 0

Related
3kingsboxing.com

Demetrius Andrade Versus David Benavidez, Anyone?

Short of Canelo, Demetrius Andrade versus David Benavidez is a solid consolation fight. It’s a well-known fact that super middleweight fighter David “Red Flag” Benavidez (24-0, 21 KO’s) is in a prime position to land the Canelo Alvarez bout. First however, Benavidez must best Kyrone Davis in their November 13 headline bout. Davis is a late replacement for Jose Uzcategui who invalidated himself by getting flagged for PED’s.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Boxing Scene

David Benavidez Likes View From The Front of The Canelo Line

It was the moment David Benavidez has waited for. As Showtime’s pay-per-view hosts wound down their broadcast early Sunday morning, they began suggesting foes who might share the marquee the next time the Canelo circus pulls into town. And guess who was first on the list. OK, it was only...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Ring Magazine

New opponent, same goal for David Benavidez

Unbeaten former two-time WBC super middleweight titleholder David Benavidez will continue his quest to become a champion again when he faces late substitute Kyrone Davis at the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday. Benavidez, who is rated No. 1 by The Ring at 168-pounds, is looking forward to his home-coming...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Rosado
Person
Terri Harper
Person
Zelfa Barrett
Person
Anthony Dirrell
Person
David Benavidez
Person
Demetrius Andrade
Person
Thomas Patrick Ward
Person
Josh Warrington
Florida Star

Two-time 168-Pound Champion David Benavidez Seeks To Be Both A Fighter And A Fortune Teller

An all-Mexican championship bout could be in the making in the 168-pound boxing division. But first, several things have to happen: First, Saul “El Canelo” Alvarez needs to stop Caleb “Sweethands” Plant on Nov. 6. Then, a week later, two-time champion David “Red Flag” Benavidez says he plans to KO of Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis. That would result in an all-Mexican Alvarez-Benavidez 168-pound championship clash sometime in 2022.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

David Benavidez pivoting to new foe, waiting for big opportunity

David Benavidez isn’t happy with Jose Uzcategui. The super middleweight contenders were set to fight on Nov. 13 in Phoenix, Benavidez’s hometown. However, Uzcategui was pulled from the show after his “A” sample allegedly tested positive for a synthetic version of EPO, which increases oxygen supply and endurance. The results of his “B” sample have not been revealed.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Jaime Munguia vs. Gabe Rosado - LIVE Results From Anaheim

ANAHEIM - Welterweight Alejandro Reyes of Los Angeles improved to 5-0, 4 KOs by stopping Nicaragua's Osmel Mayorga in round 2. Reyes landed the more-telling punches throughout the fight, stunning Mayorga a handful of times. Reyes did the most damage in round 2, battering Mayorga and forcing him to fight off his back foot.
ANAHEIM, CA
Bad Left Hook

Munguia vs Rosado highlights and results: Jaime Munguia rolls to unanimous decision over Gabriel Rosado

Jaime Munguia UD-12 Gabriel Rosado (118-110, 119-109, 117-111) Jaime Munguia and Gabriel Rosado were expected to put on a fun fight in tonight’s DAZN main event and did exactly that as they battled it out over 12 rounds of action. In the end Jaime Munguia took a unanimous decision on official scores of 118-108, 119-109, and 117-111. BLH scored the fight 119-109 for Munguia but despite those wide scores, the fight was a good one to watch.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Honda Center#Mexican#Wbc#Wbo#Munguia Szeremeta#Philadelphian
ESPN

Jaime Munguia powers through Gabriel Rosado in career win

The punch that could ruin everything for Jaime Munguia always seemed to be lurking around the corner. From tight angles or a fleeting blind spot, veteran Gabriel Rosado was looking to throw the big, thudding punch that could upend a rising prospect's career. On Saturday night, Munguia didn't just escape...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez: ‘I will be the one to dethrone Canelo’

By Allan Fox: David Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) believes he will be the one to dethrone undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez when he faces him. The former two-time WBC 168-lb champion Benavidez feels that he’s one of the frontrunners to face Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) on Cinco de Mayo next May in 2022.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Boxing Scene

David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis - Undercard Information

Mayweather Promotions stablemates square off as undefeated “Prince” Rock Myrthil and contender Ladarius “Memphis” Miller meet in an eight-round super lightweight battle topping the non-televised undercard lineup on Saturday, November 13 at Footprint Center in Phoenix in a Premier Boxing Champions event. The card is headlined by unbeaten, two-time Super...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Munguia: I need to make sure I dominate the action

The pride of Tijuana, Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) talked about Saturday’s showdown with “King” Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs) this Saturday live on DAZN. “I am very ready and excited to be fighting in Anaheim among all my fans in Southern California. I can assure everyone that it will be great fight and a great night for boxing.” said Munguia. “I know that Rosado is coming off a great fight, a great knockout and has a lot of experience. I know I have to be careful but I have faith in my training and I am confident that I will be victorious on Saturday.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez quotes & Photos for Saturday’s fight with Kyrone Davis

Unbeaten two-time world champion and Phoenix native David “El Bandera Roja” Benavídez received a proclamation from Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego at his media workout Wednesday, as the Mayor’s office declared this Saturday, November 13 “David Benavídez Day” in his hometown. The 24-year-old Benavidez will take on contender Kyrone Davis this Saturday night live on SHOWTIME in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Footprint Center in Phoenix.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
90K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy