Thanks to the advent of the pandemic, work from home has more or less become the norm and consumers are finding themselves choosing apparel that is versatile, delivering both comfort and fashion. As a result, apparel brands within this space selling athleisure, lounge and intimate apparel now have a distinct advantage. On top of that, brands have developed a greater consciousness of sustainability and the environment in recent times, and this had made them even more desirable in the minds of the consumer. It’s safe to say that WFH is here to stay, for a while anyway. The popular freelancing platform,...

APPAREL ・ 13 HOURS AGO