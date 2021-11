Memphis Tigers court floor, within FedEx Forum (Memphis Tigers)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every time the Tigers win this season, you can get a large fry from McDonald’s for a penny!

Coach Penny Hardaway took to Twitter to announce this full-court promotion.

He said he “really wants to the be the penny that people are getting their large fries for to be me.”

The promotion can be redeemed the day after every Tigers win.

©2021 Cox Media Group