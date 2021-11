Last week, I co-introduced H.R. 5814, which would bar the federal government from imposing or implementing taxes on unrealized capital gains from any taxable asset. Under the guise of making sure the rich pay their fair share, President Biden and House Democrats are pushing tax policies that take more money out of the pockets of the Middle Class and Main Street businesses. Taxpayer dollars do not belong to Washington.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO