The Montevideo Economic Development Association has made some progress on items that have been worked on over the last couple of months meetings, citing a few accomplishments that benefit the community in more ways than one. Recently, the manufacturing company Vishay met with Community Development Coordinator Ben Dolan to tour some available locations in Montevideo. “They have an operation in Marshall and they wanted to tap into the labor pool around here and find opportunities,” says Dolan. The company decided to move into the old MTI Building, which has recently been divided into sections that allowed the new NAPA store to open on one side of it. “That’s filling up fast,” says Dolan. “We’ve been looking to get back some of those jobs we lost when MTI closed. That’s one thing that we feel like we’ve been doing well, trying to get new businesses in town.” The company specializes in small manufacturing and will employ multiple persons with what Dolan says is fairly competitive benefits and pay for the local area. They are expected to open in November and are currently advertising for positions available through Dougherty Staffing.

MONTEVIDEO, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO