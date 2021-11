It’s tough to act like today is any normal day. We’re still reeling at the loss of our dear friend Tim Cantu, who passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer early yesterday morning. Even behind the scenes Tim showed unrelenting strength of mind and spirit and never let his sickness weigh him down. He was always as bright and positive as ever, a shining example of how to handle hardship. I’ll remember that as well as I’ll remember his dear friendship and his undying love for his family and for the Seattle Mariners. My love goes out to his family including his wife Marie and his five children during this challenging time.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO