Soccer

These Bucks/Montco teams are still alive as the PIAA tournaments open

theintell.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe District One tournaments have come and gone, but many teams in the area are still in action. A handful of teams in the area have qualified for the PIAA championships. Here's a list of the first-round matchups, with all of them taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Girls...

www.theintell.com

Daily Item

3 Valley soccer teams to play in PIAA tripleheader Saturday in Lebanon

Valley soccer fans will have an opportunity to watch three of the Valley’s four remaining soccer teams play in the PIAA quarterfinals on Saturday at the same location. Mifflinburg’s girls and boys teams from Lewisburg and Midd-West will be part of a tripleheader Saturday at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon.
echo-pilot.com

Here are the local teams that qualified for the PIAA Championships

The District 3 tournaments have come and gone, but many teams in the area are still in action. A handful of teams in the region have qualified for the PIAA Championships. Here's a list of the first round matchups, with all of them taking place on Tuesday, November 9. CLASS...
PALMYRA, PA
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Podcast: GameOn! It's the opening week of the PIAA district playoffs and plenty of local teams are in action.

The district playoffs kick off this week and there are several local teams involved. Who advances and who will see their season's end? Find out right here. Check out who our Front Line Picks are for the playoffs round 1. Pennridge (7-3) at CB West (8-2), Souderton (6-4) at Quakertown (10-0), CB South (6-4) at North Penn (10-0), CB East (6-4) at Perkiomen Valley (8-2), Archbishop Wood (5-4) vs. St. Joseph's Prep (6-2), Roman Catholic (3-6) vs. La Salle (8-1), Upper Moreland (7-3) at Pottsgrove (7-2), West Catholic (2-7) vs. Conwell-Egan (8-2) and Belmont Charter (7-1) at Bristol (7-2).
HIGH SCHOOL
lyndentribune.com

Lions still alive despite loss, other District 1 soccer scores

Lynden loses to Bellingham 3-0, Ferndale one win away from state berth, and more from the first two rounds of District 1 girls' soccer. The Lions lost to the Bayhawks in their first game of the 2A District 1 bracket on Saturday, Oct. 30, but they are not done yet.
FERNDALE, WA
spiritofjefferson.com

Soccer teams off to state tournaments

For the second straight match, Washington High School's boys’ soccer team endured an overtime period to stave off elimination in the post-season. On Thursday, Oct. 22, the Patriots boys squeezed out a 3-2 win over reigning Class AAA, Region II-champion Jefferson for the Section II title. Will Morgan delivered the match-winning goal in the final six minutes of overtime.
CHARLES TOWN, WV
psychologytoday.com

The Team that Coached Themselves Won the Tournament

In a previous post (here), I described lessons young people learn in informal sports, where they direct their own activities and solve their own problems, that are not learned in formal sports, where adult coaches and officials do the directing and problem solving. In informal sports, kids learn how to negotiate, compromise, take responsibility, and create their own ways of playing. They learn how to be leaders, not just followers. Now, here’s an inspiring story illustrating that informal play can also result in improved team play in subsequent formal games. The information I present here comes in part from an interview that Lenore Skenazy held with Ian Hughes (here) and a follow-up interview I held more recently with Hughes.
SOCCER
kchi.com

Bishop Hogan Wins Tournament Openers

The Bishop Hogan Memorial School basketball teams had success in the opening round of the Tri-County Tournament Tuesday Night. The Bishop Hogan Girls beat Pattonsburg 52 to 23. Scoring for Bishop Hogan girls were Hope Donoho with 13, Ava Leamer with 10, 8 apiece for Sadie Bonderer and Lyla Beetsma, 6 for Carmen Woodworth, 4 for Beau Graves, and 2 each for Abby Marshall and Dawson Baxter.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Wait to start PIAA field hockey tournament draws mixed reviews

Last weekend, the WPIAL crowned its field hockey champions in all three classifications. Only none of them have any idea who their opponents will be when the PIAA tournament opens on Tuesday. About the only thing that is certain is that all three — Shady Side Academy, Penn-Trafford and Pine-Richland...
TRAFFORD, PA
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Senior trio ready to lead Central Bucks West on a strong PIAA cross country run

There's something special about this season's Central Bucks West cross country team. Veteran Bucks' cross country coach John Mahoney noticed something four years ago when three impressive freshmen began their high school careers. He didn't make a big deal about it then but Brennan Wellock, Klaus Mangeot and Eric Mass enjoyed competing and winning.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Southmoreland girls rally late to win, advance to PIAA soccer tournament

The thought of playing in the PIAA playoffs motivated Southmoreland. The program, after all, hadn’t been to the state tournament since 2009. The thought is now a reality. With a late, relentless surge, the Scotties rallied past Shady Side Academy, 3-2, in the WPIAL Class 2A consolation/PIAA play-in game Thursday night at Norwin Knights Stadium.
SOCCER
heraldstandard.com

Redemption: Lady Trojans bounce back, earn trip to PIAA tournament

California felt for awhile like it was in a recurring nightmare Thursday evening. The Lady Trojans were coming off a 3-2 loss to third-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic after taking the first two sets in the WPIAL Class A girls volleyball semifinals on Tuesday. Two nights later, California was playing in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 WPIAL tennis players alive in PIAA semifinals

Five WPIAL tennis players – three singles competitors and a doubles team – remain alive in their quest for the state tennis championship heading into the semifinals Saturday in Hershey. Bethel Park’s Mia Gorman, Sewickley Academy’s Ashley Close and Knoch’s Ally Bauer and the Knoch doubles team of Emily and...
Beaver County Times

Scouting the PIAA soccer playoffs: A look at Tuesday's opening round matchups

A capsule look at the five PIAA soccer playoff games involving teams from the Times coverage area on Tuesday. Ephrata (17-5) at Moon (16-1-1) Details: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Moon Area High School. Scouting Ephrata: Ephrata took fourth place in District 3 this season, after entering the District 3 postseason...
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Field Hockey Team Faces Syracuse at Maryland in Opening Round of 2021 NCAA Championship Tournament

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (14-5), under the direction of veteran head coach Char Morett-Curtiss, is the No. 4 overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Field Hockey Championship Tournament and will travel to the University of Maryland, one of four sites, for the first and second rounds. The Nittany Lions will face Syracuse on Friday, Nov. 12, in the first round at 12 p.m.
Cumberland County Sentinel

PIAA Boys Soccer: Camp Hill opens state playoffs Tuesday

The PIAA boys soccer playoffs are scheduled to begin with first-round games slated for Tuesday. Camp Hill is the lone area representative in the field vying for a state title. Here’s a quick look at the Lions’ matchup. Camp Hill (18-3-0) vs. Holy Cross (15-1-0) When/where: 6 p.m, Siebert Park,...

