These Bucks/Montco teams are still alive as the PIAA tournaments open

In a previous post (here), I described lessons young people learn in informal sports, where they direct their own activities and solve their own problems, that are not learned in formal sports, where adult coaches and officials do the directing and problem solving. In informal sports, kids learn how to negotiate, compromise, take responsibility, and create their own ways of playing. They learn how to be leaders, not just followers. Now, here’s an inspiring story illustrating that informal play can also result in improved team play in subsequent formal games. The information I present here comes in part from an interview that Lenore Skenazy held with Ian Hughes (here) and a follow-up interview I held more recently with Hughes.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO