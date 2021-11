INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Field Hockey Committee has selected the six teams that will be participating in the 2021 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship. Three teams were selected from the Atlantic and East regions. Two preliminary round games will be at campus sites Saturday, Nov. 13. Shippensburg and Assumption will receive first round byes in the six-team field. Bentley will travel to East Stroudsburg for a first-round contest at 1 p.m. Eastern time. The winner will meet in a semifinal match-up against Shippensburg. West Chester will host Adelphi University in the first-round contest at 1 p.m. Eastern time. The winner will advance to play Assumption.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO