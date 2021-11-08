CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Several Organizations Breached by Hackers

By Tori Adams
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, suspected foreign hackers breached nine organizations in the defense, energy, health care, technology and education sectors. According to the...

BlackShadow hackers breach Israeli hosting firm and extort customers

The BlackShadow hacking group attacked the Israeli hosting provider Cyberserve to steal client databases and disrupt the company's services. Cyberserve is an Israeli web development firm and hosting company used by various organizations, including local radio stations, museums, and educational institutions. Attacking many victims at once. Starting Friday, when attempting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Report: Hackers infiltrate 9 organizations, including in defense and energy

(CNN) - A cybersecurity research firm says foreign hackers have breached nine organizations in the defense, energy, health care, technology and education sectors. At least one of the organizations is in the U.S. Palo Alto Networks said the hackers stole passwords to gain long-term access to these organization’s networks. It’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State hackers breach defense, energy, healthcare orgs worldwide

Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks warned over the weekend of an ongoing hacking campaign that has already resulted in the compromise of at least nine organizations worldwide from critical sectors, including defense, healthcare, energy, technology, and education. To breach the orgs networks, the threat actors behind this cyberespionage campaign exploited...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hackers breach South Dakota health system: 5 details

Prairie Lakes Healthcare System is notifying patients that unauthorized activity disrupted its network and it is investigating the scope of the breach. On Oct. 6, the Watertown, S.D.-based health system experienced a network disruption that affected some of its computer systems, according to a Nov. 3 news release. The health...
WATERTOWN, SD
Robinhood Data Breach – Hackers access millions of users’ data

Robinhood data breach involved social engineering attack in which hackers called a customer service staff member and somehow gained access to the support system. A widely used stock trading app, Robinhood, has confirmed suffering a major data breach “late in the evening of November 3.” According to Robinhood, hackers could access data of 7 million users, which account for almost one-third of its overall user base.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hacker’s brief

Information for this week’s Hacker’s Brief is provided by CyberWyoming Alliance, a 501c3 nonprofit affiliate of CyberWyoming. Wyomingite Gets Even: A scammer sent a Wyomingite an email from a friend’s address saying “Can you do me a favor?” The Wyomingite started a new email (did not reply) and asked his friend “What’s up?” The scammer had control of the friend’s email account and asked if the Wyomingite would buy a gift card for his grandson’s birthday because she was “in transit.” The Wyomingite said “I don’t buy gift cards for anyone. If you are truly in transit there are stores in nearly every town that sell gift cards…” The scammer asked for the Wyomingite’s phone number. The Wyomingite replied to the email with the final zinger saying the person you are impersonating is “96 years old and living in a rest home. She is not ‘in transit’ or in need of a gift card. I was born ignorant but I didn’t stay that way, a condition apparently not true for you.” CyberWyoming Editorial Note: GOOD JOB!!!
PUBLIC SAFETY
Robinhood Breach Saw ‘Extortion’ Demand From Hackers, No Customer Financial Losses

The investing service Robinhood (HOOD) reported Monday that it had endured a data security breach earlier this month which revealed the information of millions of its users. “At this time, we understand that the unauthorized party obtained a list of email addresses for approximately five million people and full names for a different group of approximately two million people," the financial services company said in a blog post of the Nov. 3 breach.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Russian SolarWinds Hackers At It Again

Former techniques still in play. Last year a hacker group used a bit of malicious code it hid in a software update by the company SolarWinds to launch an immense cyberattack against U.S. government agencies and corporations. MORE TECH THIS WEEK: Hunker Down: The Chip Shortage Is Here for a...
CELL PHONES
Notice of data breach

Washington Central Unified Union School District (WCUUSD) experienced a criminal cybersecurity attack. The privacy and security of student and employee/staff and related information is a top priority for us and we are working diligently to deal with this incident. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. On...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hackers compromise FBI email system, send thousands of messages

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hackers compromised a Federal Bureau of Investigation email system on Saturday and sent tens of thousands of messages warning of a possible cyberattack, according to the agency and security specialists. Fake emails appeared to come from a legitimate FBI email address ending in @ic.fbi.gov, the FBI...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HPE says hackers breached Aruba Central using stolen access key

HPE has disclosed that data repositories for their Aruba Central network monitoring platform were compromised, allowing a threat actor to access collected data about monitored devices and their locations. Aruba Central is a cloud networking solution that allows administrators to manage large networks and components from a single dashboard. HPE...
TECHNOLOGY
One-third of retail and hospitality organizations have experienced a data breach

While 96% of surveyed retail, restaurant and hospitality stakeholders are confident in their companies’ internal risk assessment processes, their satisfaction in the security of their systems is misaligned with reality, as one-third of companies (31%) have experienced a data breach in their company's history. Of companies that have been breached, 89% have been hit more than once in a year, and 69% of retail businesses have been breached upwards of three times in a year.
RETAIL
Hackers Are Threatening The Global Supply Chain

As the global supply chain struggles from the aftershocks of the pandemic, spreading the suffering to nearly every industry, cyber criminals vultures are descending on the vulnerabilities to create more dangerous disruption. According to a report from cyber intelligence firm Intel 471, all key sectors in the global supply chain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
