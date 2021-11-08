Several Organizations Breached by Hackers

Information for this week’s Hacker’s Brief is provided by CyberWyoming Alliance, a 501c3 nonprofit affiliate of CyberWyoming. Wyomingite Gets Even: A scammer sent a Wyomingite an email from a friend’s address saying “Can you do me a favor?” The Wyomingite started a new email (did not reply) and asked his friend “What’s up?” The scammer had control of the friend’s email account and asked if the Wyomingite would buy a gift card for his grandson’s birthday because she was “in transit.” The Wyomingite said “I don’t buy gift cards for anyone. If you are truly in transit there are stores in nearly every town that sell gift cards…” The scammer asked for the Wyomingite’s phone number. The Wyomingite replied to the email with the final zinger saying the person you are impersonating is “96 years old and living in a rest home. She is not ‘in transit’ or in need of a gift card. I was born ignorant but I didn’t stay that way, a condition apparently not true for you.” CyberWyoming Editorial Note: GOOD JOB!!!

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO