Has your sports brain calibrated to accept the MLB offseason truly is upon us?. Well, it’s here either way, and we can spot it less through what’s happened thus far—the Cincinnati Reds shedding payroll, mostly—than all the stories about what maybe, possibly, might happen for everyone else. Especially the Texas Rangers. The implication of the Rangers’ front office speaking rather openly about spending big this winter is they will be the subject of more rumors and hearsay than they have been in a half a decade or so.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO