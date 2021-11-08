Novak Djokovic: I have moved on from failing to win Calendar Grand Slam

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has won his first singles match since missing out on a calendar-year Grand Slam. He beat Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Paris Masters. No. 1 ranked Djokovic showed signs of rustiness with a couple of unforced errors in the opening game, but he put pressure on his Hungarian opponent with the quality of his service returns, breaking him twice in the first set. The 20-time Grand Slam champion dropped serve with a forehand error to trail 2-1 in the second set. Fucsovics leveled the set score when Djokovic hit a return long. In the third set Djokovic broke for a 4-2 lead when Fucsovics sent a backhand long before converting his second match point with a forehand winner.

TENNIS ・ 12 DAYS AGO