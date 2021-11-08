CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic: I have moved on from failing to win Calendar Grand Slam

By DZEVAD MESIC
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 6 days ago
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic claims he has moved on from failing to capture a Calendar Grand Slam at the US Open. Djokovic failed to become the first player since 1969 to win all four Grand Slams in the same year after losing to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open...

ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org

