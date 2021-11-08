CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Square, PA

Kennett Square’s La Verona Italian Restaurant Bubbled Along Despite COVID Challenges

Jack and Sam Mavraj of La Verona, Kennett Square.

Family-owned La Verona is celebrating ten years of serving delicious meals in Kennett Square. The milestone is especially notable because the kitchen didn’t let COVID-19 cease its genuine Italian experience, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.

Nestled in the heart of the town, the restaurant is operated by brothers, Jack and Sam Mavraj.

Every item on the menu is hand crafted, including the pastas, pizzas, and daily specials. So, too, are the desserts, such as its award-winning tiramisu.

The food ranges from tangy and succulent to light and savory and is made “with a lot of love,” said the brothers.

Over the past decade, the eatery has seen many proposals and birthday celebrations; its private room can seat over 55 people for special events.

During the pandemic, the restaurant never closed. Instead, it switched to takeout orders and deliveries. This agility allowed it to survive until it was possible to fully reopen.

When indoor dining was suspended yet again by the Delta variant, La Verona placed heated winter bubbles outside. The goal was to seat people outdoors to enjoy their meals while staying warm. The bubbles proved popular with patrons, who described them as innovative and even fun.

Read more about La Verona in the Daily Local News.

