3-car wreck claims man’s life

First responders are shown at the scene of a three-car wreck at the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Raleigh Road Parkway on Sunday morning.

A Nashville man died following a three-car crash at one of Wilson’s busiest intersections Sunday morning.

Cranston E. Davids, 73, died after being taken to Wilson Medical Center following the crash.

Wilson Police Department spokesman Capt. Steven Stroud said officers responded to the intersection of Raleigh Road Parkway and Airport Boulevard at 11:07 a.m. Police arrived to find three vehicles damaged in the wreck.

A vehicle driven by 53-year-old Aderlle E. Kroll of Rougemont struck the vehicle Davids was driving, Stroud said in a Monday news release.

Davids’ car then struck another vehicle traveling beside him. Police identified 40-year-old Cyrenea K. Cotton of Wilson as the driver.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but Stroud said Davids died from his injuries.

“There were passengers in Davids’ and Kroll’s vehicles and their injuries were non-life-threatening,” Stroud said.

In addition to Davids, some of the others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital.

Stroud said officers from the Wilson Police Department’s Strategic Traffic Enforcement Patrol were called to the scene to investigate.

“Preliminary findings show that Kroll failed to stop at the red light while traveling on Raleigh (Road Parkway) and struck Davids who was traveling on Airport Boulevard,” Stroud wrote in the release.

The crash flipped a Nissan pickup truck onto its side near a four-door passenger car and a minivan with front-end damage.

Authorities closed the intersection for several hours as rescue, investigation and cleanup took place.

Wilson Fire/Rescue Services and Wilson County EMS responded to the scene along with Wilson police.

The wreck remained under investigation Monday. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.