Another Creedmoor commissioner censured over altercation with city employee

CREEDMOOR — A second city commissioner has now been formally reprimanded by his peers following an alleged argument with a city employee.

The Creedmoor Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 on Nov. 1 to censure fellow board member Ed Mims. Another Creedmoor commissioner, Georgana Kicinski, has been censured twice by the board in the last year.

A censure is a formal statement of disapproval, but carries no legal weight. Mims remains on the board.

The censure came after Commissioner Neena Nowell brought up a previously unknown August 2020 incident involving Mims and a city planning department employee. The employee went on to file a formal complaint against Mims with Mike Turner, the interim city manager at the time.

The complaint was not forwarded to the commissioners at the time, Nowell said, although several commissioners seemed to allude to the incident during a September meeting.

Nowell claimed Mims harassed a city employee and pointed a finger at the employee. Nowell didn’t go into further details; however, Turner described the allegations in an internal memo to the Board of Commissioners. The Butner-Creedmoor News obtained a copy of that memo with the employee’s name redacted.

According to the memo, Mims was in a meeting with the employee, as well as Community Development Director Mike Frangos and Kicinski, to discuss water and paving projects. That’s when Mims raised his voice and pointed a finger at the employee.

“You’re not doing your job, or you are not doing it very well,” Mims said to the employee, according to the memo.

The document noted the employee felt ambushed and humiliated in front of another city commissioner and his immediate supervisor, and that he felt Mims insulted his intelligence, challenged his integrity and verbally assaulted him with disrespect and a lack of professionalism.

Turner wrote that he confirmed with Frangos and Kicinski that the incident took place. Turner then contacted Mims to inform him of the verbal complaint and requested that Mims bring any future concerns regarding staff to him directly. As city manager, he would handle it appropriately, he said.

At last week’s meeting, Nowell put a motion on the floor to censure Mims. She cited past actions by the board and argued that a censure would be consistent with the board’s previous statements.

That included a 2020 resolution, put forth by Mayor Pro Tem Del Mims and signed on by the mayor and other commissioners, that stated the board would not tolerate violent or disrespectful treatment that degrades dignity or disregards human life.

Nowell said there had been two incidents involving two different commissioners and two different employees within two years of the signing of the resolution

The first incident, involving Ed Mims, took place in August 2020, two months after the board passed the resolution. Nowell argued that due to the heightened awareness of those in power at the time, following the death of George Floyd, the incident should have been brought to the board for action.

The second incident, involving Kicinski, took place in March 2021. According to a police report , Kicinski’s backed city employee Genesis Wallace into a corner of Wallace’s office and was yelling profanities at her. Police escorted Kicisnki from the building. Details of that incident were made public shortly after.

Nowell noted Kicinski was censured in the days after that confrontation, but Ed Mims hadn’t received any form of disciplinary action or consequence.

Kicinski was censured a second time on Oct. 5 when board members learned she visited Town Hall — something the board banned her from doing — for business with the police department.

Nowell clarified that the board’s code of ethics applied to all commissioners. She quoted Del Mims, who brought to the board the resolution to censure Kicinski a second time:

“‘The Resolution speaks to the belief and expectation that each commissioner will adhered to the code of ethics and treat each citizen, each staff member with the respect and the highest dignity of the office being held,” Nowell quoted Del Mims as saying. “‘And we should start by holding each other accountable. The board should step up and take care of its business.’”

Del Mims and Ed Mims are married, but the two say their relationship does not affect their professional duties.

Nowell then argued that the incident with Ed Mims shouldn’t have been swept under the rug, and said the incident with Kicinski may not have happened if the board took action earlier against Ed Mims. In making the motion to censure Ed Mims, she said the board needs to be consistant with the consequences for unprofessional behavior toward city employees.

Her comments were met with frustration from Ed Mims, who asked how far back the board would be searching for unethical behavior.

Nowell said she was not aware of any statute of limitation for bad behavior.

Ed Mims said he would have a response prepared for the Dec. 13 meeting.

Del Mims said she doesn’t believe the charges against Ed Mims to be true.

“I have reason to believe there has been some misinterpretation of facts, misunderstanding of approach, behavior in this case and I will not be voting for this,” she said.

Kicinski defended her record and encouraged others on the board to believe the accusation.

“I can’t believe that we are taking about integrity of commissioners because of conduct and ethics,” Kicinski said. “Somebody can stand here and condemn and accuse the interim city manager of lying and me of lying, and the new assistant city manager of lying.”

Frangos was recently promoted to assistant city manager.

Kicinski said these accuasations against Ed Mims were brought up recently in a closed session. She claimed that when Ed Mims was asked if he remembered the incident, he nodded his head yes.

“We are not making this up,” Kicinski said. “I didn’t know this was coming up tonight, but I will tell you that I am a female commissioner and he is a male commissioner. I am all in favor of the same treatment and the same consequence that I went through.”

Kicinski said she fully supported Nowell’s motion to censure Ed Mims. But Ed Mims pushed back. He said he did remember the incident — and the closed session discussion about it. But he argued that it doesn’t rise to the same level of behavior Kicisnki was accused of.

“If you are suggesting that what I did is equivalent to what you did, we definitely disagree,” Ed Mims said to Kicisnki.

Nowell, however, didn’t seem to agree, arguing that both Ed Mims and Kicinski were unprofessional and disparaging in their interactions with city staff.

“If you are an elected official, you do not do or say what you said to a city employee,” she said to both.

She added that in her opinion, Ed Mims violated the board’s code of ethics.

“That’s your opinion,” Ed Mims retorted.

Ultimately, Ed Mims was censured 3-2, with Nowll and Kicinski voting in favor and Ed Mims and Del Mims voting against. Commissioner Kechia Brustmeyer-Brown abstained, which is counted as a yes vote.