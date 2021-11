Natural food product distributor Bolthouse Farms has selected The Many and Finn Partners as its advertising and PR agencies of record, respectively, the company said Thursday. The Many, which started working on the account on November 1, will lead consumer marketing strategy and execution for the Bolthouse Farms and Wunderoots brands, with the first campaigns set to launch in Spring 2022. Liz Mowinski, group brand director at The Many will oversee the account.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO