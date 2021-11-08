CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

September Machine Tooling Orders Up 60% from 2020, 9% from August

By Association for Manufacturing Technology
nddist.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMCLEAN, VA — Orders of new manufacturing technology totaled $590 million in September 2021, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders Report published by the Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT). This was a 9 percent increase over August 2021 orders and nearly a 60 percent increase over September 2020. Year-to-date...

www.inddist.com

Comments / 0

Related
nddist.com

City Electric Supply to Acquire Solar Equipment Distributor Soligent

DALLAS and PETALUMA, CA — Electrical wholesale distributor City Electric Supply Company (CES) and solar equipment distributor Soligent have signed an agreement for CES to acquire 100 percent of Soligent, including its solar distribution, engineering services and project financing business. The transaction is expected to close at the end of November, subject to regulatory and other approvals and conditions.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Live Today: E-Commerce for Manufacturing 101

Join us today at 11:00 am CST for an exclusive roundtable discussion about how to execute successful e-commerce strategies. We'll tell you how to find your pink shoe with purple laces and fix your we-we problems (it will all make sense when you join). Register here. The roundtable discussion includes:
TECHNOLOGY
nddist.com

MSC Industrial's MillMax Service Garners R&D 100 Award

MELVILLE, NY and DAVIDSON, NC — R&D World magazine has named MSC MillMax a 2021 R&D 100 Award winner under the Software/Services category. Introduced in 2020, MSC MillMax combines the knowledge and insight of MSC Industrial Supply Co.’s team of professional metalworking specialists with exclusive impact-testing equipment and software to improve the milling performance on CNC machine tools.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industries#Mclean#Amt#Usmto
NEWSBTC

AGM Group Announces Order for 10,000 Cryptocurrency Mining Machines from Code Chain New Continent

Beijing, China, November 1, 2021 – AGM Group Holdings Inc (“AGMH” or ‘the Company) (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment, announced today that it has won a purchase order (the “Order”) from Code Chain New Continent Limited (“Code Chain” or “CCNC”) (NASDAQ: CCNC), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency miner, for cryptocurrency mining machines.
SOFTWARE
thefabricator.com

FlexLoader M from ABB brings modularity to machine tending

ABB has launched a new family of modular machine-tending application cells for the metals industry. Featuring six different versions, the FlexLoader M line offers a variety of ways to load/unload machines based on the size, shape, and number of workpieces being handled. The Conveyor model uses a simple but powerful...
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Used Car Sales Platform Shift Reports Record Q3 Revenue

Business is booming for the used car marketplace Shift while the automotive industry as a whole struggles with demand and supply chain issues stemming from the global semiconductor shortage. Co-CEO and co-founder George Arison joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about the company's stellar Q3 earnings and how it was able to meet demand.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
theeastcountygazette.com

Pfizer’s WhistleBlower Reveals Vaccine Data Integrity Issues

Pfizer is in the spotlight again questions arise about the company’s data integrity and regulation after some new data about poor conduct at a contract research company that helped Pfizer carry out its covid vaccine trial. According to the BMJ, in September 2020, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive officer, Albert...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
primenewsghana.com

Fuel prices to reduce as gov’t suspends 2 fuel levies

Fuel prices are expected to go down following a decision by the government to remove two levies on petroleum products. President Nana Akufo-Addo has approved the removal of two levies on petroleum products following concerns from a cross-section of the public about the impact of rising fuel costs on their pockets.
TRAFFIC
Carscoops

Cadillac Buys Out Over A Third U.S. Dealers As It Prepares For EV Transition

Cadillac is getting ready to take on Tesla and other competitors as it transitions to the electric age by reducing its number of dealerships by almost a third. The restructuring has seen GM employ a buyout strategy with mostly low-volume stores opting in. The move will see the American brand have about 560 dealerships from the 875 it had at the start of 2021 and over 920 just three years ago.
ECONOMY
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

This Dividend Stock Has Tripled Its Payout Over the Past 17 Years

Don't underestimate the long-term compounding power of a rock-solid company with a steadily growing dividend like Waste Management (NYSE:WM). In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Oct. 25, Fool.com contributors Jon Quast and Jason Hall discuss why income-seeking investors might want to put Waste Management on their radar. Jon Quast:...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy