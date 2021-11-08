CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Ports Location Identified As Cancer-Causing Air Pollution Source

By Ken Hayes
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 7 days ago
A nonprofit organization has put out an analysis on toxic industrial air pollution locations across the United States. The data collected is calculated into an incremental lifetime cancer risk. They've found 1,000 toxic hot spots across the country, and they estimate that 250,000 people are being exposed to levels of excess...

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
