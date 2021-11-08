Twin Ports Location Identified As Cancer-Causing Air Pollution Source

The objective of this study was to evaluate the influence of exposure to meteorological conditions, including air pollution, on thyroid cancer. A nested case"“control study was conducted utilizing 4632 patients with thyroid cancer and 18,528 control subjects who were matched at a 1:4 ratio by age group, sex, income, and region of residence. Korean National Health Insurance Service-Health Screening Cohort data from 2002 to 2015 were used. Odds ratios (ORs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were calculated for thyroid cancer correlated with meteorological and air pollution exposure over a moving average of 3Â years before the index dates. For all participants, the adjusted ORs associated with relative humidity (1.01, 95% CI 1.00"“1.03, P value"‰="‰0.023), ambient atmospheric pressure (1.02, 95% CI 1.01"“1.03, P value"‰<"‰0.001), and sunshine duration (1.17, 95% CI 1.04"“1.31, P value"‰="‰0.007) indicated correlations with the occurrence of thyroid cancer; however, these results were inconsistent in the subgroup analyses. Overall, exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO2) (1.33, 95% CI 1.24"“1.43, P value"‰<"‰0.001) and particulate matter (PM10) (0.64, 95% CI 0.60"“0.69, P value"‰<"‰0.001) were related to thyroid cancer. These relationships persisted in the subgroup analyses. In conclusion, thyroid cancer occurrence was positively associated with NO2 exposure and negatively associated with PM10 exposure.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO