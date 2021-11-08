CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

How liquified petroleum gas could fuel the transition to cleaner cooking in Kenya

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

’LPG’ is moving households away from coal and wood...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

India and Iran say no to including fossil fuels in climate agreement

Glasgow, Scotland (CNN) — India and Iran expressed fierce opposition to the inclusion of fossil fuels in any final agreement at the COP26 climate talks on Saturday, potentially thwarting what would have been a major breakthrough in the history of climate action at the 11th hour. In all 25 COPs...
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

These companies are using oceans and rivers to generate electricity

(CNN Business) — As the world looks to curb climate change and reduce fossil fuel emissions, some companies are focusing on a relatively untapped but vast and abundant source of energy — tidal waves. On opposite sides of the Atlantic, two firms are working to harness ocean currents in different...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
primenewsghana.com

Fuel prices to reduce as gov’t suspends 2 fuel levies

Fuel prices are expected to go down following a decision by the government to remove two levies on petroleum products. President Nana Akufo-Addo has approved the removal of two levies on petroleum products following concerns from a cross-section of the public about the impact of rising fuel costs on their pockets.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Petroleum#Kenya#Lpg#Kitchens
oilandgas360.com

EU climate boss sees a role for natural gas in the green energy transition

(Bloomberg) – European Union climate chief Frans Timmermans gave the clearest signal yet that the bloc is considering a role for natural gas under its green rulebook for investments, setting up a clash with some national governments. Timmermans said that an exit from coal for some member states, like Poland,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

EU Softens Towards Natural Gas In Energy Transition

The European Union will likely include natural gas in its energy transition plans as some member states that are heavily reliant on coal at the moment would need an “intermediary stage”, the head of the EU green deal team Frans Timmermans said, as quoted by Bloomberg. “We will have to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
107.5 Zoo FM

Escalating Oil and Gas Prices Fueling Inflation in Montana

The price of oil has been steadily rising and with that the price of gas has been fluctuating, as well. Patrick DeHaan, analyst with Gas Buddy provides details to KGVO News. “We continue to see oil prices escalating nationally up about a penny a gallon in the last week,” said DeHaan. “Montana is basically now on par with a week ago. There was some upward movement but now prices easing back off the statewide average in Montana down about two tenths of a penny in the last week. Oil prices, at least for now have stabilized oil at about $82 a barrel today.”
MONTANA STATE
naturalgasworld.com

LNG as shipping fuel goes global [Gas in Transition]

It may not be the ultimate answer, but fleet growth suggests ship owners see LNG as an immediately available means of reducing carbon and other emissions. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 7]. by: Ross McCracken. One year ago, there were just under 170 LNG-powered vessels in operation worldwide, with...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
naturalgasworld.com

Gas In Transition Articles

Natural Gas World Magazine delves into current developments and the most critical global events, explaining why they matter and their potential short to medium term consequences. Led by our Editor in Chief, Joseph Murphy, our panel of independent experts and team of highly experienced energy journalists provide subscribers with insight,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit to fuel buses with carbon neutral, Responsibly Sourced Gas

Pierce Transit press release. PureWest Energy, LLC (“PureWest”), a leading Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)-focused independent natural gas producer with operations in the Rocky Mountain region, today announced an agreement with United Energy Trading, LLC and Pierce Transit to provide its first-ever scope 1 and 2 carbon neutral, certified Responsibly Sourced Gas (“RSG”) in the country.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
naturalgasworld.com

From the Editor: Emergencies provide no room for idealism [Gas in Transition]

A failure in invest in gas infrastructure risks recurrent supply/demand imbalances. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 7]. Asia and Europe lack gas. This is evident from the sky high prices at European gas hubs and the price of spot LNG globally. Even in the gas-rich North American continent, US prices have tripled in the course of a year. High prices historically prompt two reactions; producers see an opportunity for new investment to meet strong demand, while price-sensitive buyers look to cheaper alternatives, curbing investment in new import capacity. The result is boom and bust, a cycle generated by the lumpy investment profile and long lead times of upstream gas field and LNG plant development. Price volatility aids neither producer nor ...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Shell proposes single-share structure, tax residence in UK

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Oil major Shell (RDSa.L) will do away with its dual-share system and keep a single line of shares, as it looks to boost shareholder payouts through stock buybacks and simplify its structure for investors. The company also plans to move its tax residence to the United...
INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Energy Transition Must Not Make Same Human Rights Mistakes As Fossil Fuels

Originally published on Transport & Environment. T&E has teamed up with Amnesty International to campaign for improvements in EU battery legislation to ensure ethical sourcing of minerals for EV batteries. The two NGOs say the draft legislation under the European Green Deal is very welcome, but it does not go far enough in guaranteeing the core principles of human rights and the environment in the race to decarbonise transport.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Record fuel prices continue to rise

Drivers continue to be hit by rising fuel prices weeks after record highs set in April 2012 were broken.The RAC said the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Thursday was 146.14p, while diesel was 149.66p.Petrol prices exceeded the long-standing record of 142.48p on October 24, while diesel’s peak of 147.93p was broken a week later.The RAC’s figures are based on data provided by Experian Catalist.The average cost of petrol and diesel has increased by around 32p per litre in the past 12 months.This has made it approximately £18 more expensive to fill a typical 55-litre...
TRAFFIC
Wbaltv.com

'Gas prices are ridiculous': Motorists react to higher prices of fuel

There's been a steady incline in gas prices over the month, but in the last week or two, they've dropped off a tiny bit, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. Maryland's average as of Friday is $3.35 a gallon, which is $1.15 higher than they were during this time in 2020. Like...
TRAFFIC
CNN

CNN

732K+
Followers
113K+
Post
587M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy