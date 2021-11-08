How liquified petroleum gas could fuel the transition to cleaner cooking in Kenya

The price of oil has been steadily rising and with that the price of gas has been fluctuating, as well. Patrick DeHaan, analyst with Gas Buddy provides details to KGVO News. “We continue to see oil prices escalating nationally up about a penny a gallon in the last week,” said DeHaan. “Montana is basically now on par with a week ago. There was some upward movement but now prices easing back off the statewide average in Montana down about two tenths of a penny in the last week. Oil prices, at least for now have stabilized oil at about $82 a barrel today.”

