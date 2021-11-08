CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA Releases Draft of Constitution That Empowers Schools

By Marsha Green
NBC Washington
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNCAA releases draft of constitution that empowers schools originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, the NCAA released a major organizational restructuring of college sports that will give each of its three divisions the power to govern itself. The college athletics governing body published a draft of an...

College basketball is off to a hot start in the early going this season after several teams took full advantage their opportunities in the spotlight, including Duke to tip-off Mike Krzyzewski's final campaign and UCLA, who held off Villanova in overtime this week in the first battle of top 5 squads. CBS Sports updated its Top 25 And 1 rankings to reflect who looked the best during the first week of action ahead of nationally-ranked Tennessee and Florida State each returning to the floor Sunday.
After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The NCAA announced changes are coming to their constitution, which could bring changes for student-athletes across the country and at Texas Tech. Texas Tech faculty athletics director Brian Shannon said the sport’s biggest and influential governing body in college sports proposed changes, ultimately giving divisions more autonomy over how they choose to be governed.
On Wednesday, the NCAA appeals committee announced that they have decided to uphold case level, classification and penalties for Oklahoma State men’s basketball that were levied on the program back in June of 2020 over wrongdoings of a rogue assistant coach, Lamont Evans, in 2017. Many people within the program...
The NCAA is setting the stage for a dramatic restructuring of college sports that will give each of its three divisions the power to govern itself. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
The NCAA on Monday set the stage for a dramatic restructuring of college sports that will give each of its three divisions the power to govern itself. The nation’s biggest and most influential governing body in college athletics released a draft of an 18 1/2-page constitution, cut down from 43 pages over the last three months at the direction of President Mark Emmert.
But players can make outside money. It appears the NCAA has accepted that some of its student-athletes can be paid. The NCAA has released a draft of an 18 1/2-page constitution that could be acted upon in the beginning of 2022. The new constitution will include a provision that it is perfectly legal for athletes to be compensated for the use of their names, images and likenesses. But the NCAA continues to say no when it comes to the colleges paying athletes. The scholarship is good enough. There is money available to the players. College conferences are realigning to chase television and marketing money. The new round of conference realignment started during the summer when the Southeastern Conference enticed the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas into the league. Other conferences reloaded. It was not done for academics. The Walt Disney Company’s ESPN along with FOX, Turner Sports, CBS Sports and others have an interest in college sports. The networks are partners and can call shots. Between college football and college basketball billions of dollars of TV money flows into the industry.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — ESPN announced that its weekly college football kickoff show will return to Columbus for Saturday’s Ohio State University game against Michigan State. This will be the first time GameDay has broadcast from The Shoe this season. The last time the show emanated from Columbus was the Buckeyes’ win over Penn State on […]
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one major program has a “serious problem.”. Florida was upset by South Carolina on Saturday. The Gators are now 4-5 on the season following the blowout loss to the Gamecocks. What’s going to happen with head coach Dan Mullen?. Finebaum believes it’s a...
