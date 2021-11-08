CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Heinz Marz Edition ketchup has implications that go far beyond flavor

By Sherry Liang
 6 days ago
Heinz revealed its first ketchup with tomatoes produced in Mars-like...

What Kyle Rittenhouse's tears reveal about America

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
Rivian is fueled by a powerful force: Jeff Bezos' desire to spite Elon Musk

New York (CNN Business) — Rivian, the electric truck maker that's rocketed overnight from relative obscurity to $100 billion Wall Street darling, owes much of its breakout success to one very powerful fanboy: Jeff Bezos. And, less directly, to that fanboy's archnemesis Elon Musk. When the Amazon founder this summer...
Mike Massimino
Shane Kimbrough
A new era of planetary exploration: What we discovered on the far side of the moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on February 18 2021. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions of people worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China's Tianwen-1, an interplanetary Mars mission consisting of an orbiter, lander and rover called Zhourong.
Heinz presents its ketchup 'Marz Edition', made with tomatoes grown in conditions that simulate the environment of Mars

Everything indicates that we are getting closer and closer to sending astronauts to Mars , largely because of Elon Musk 's interest in that planet . As a result of an off-Earth food production project, the Heinz Company introduced a special edition ketchup . The sauce, called 'Mars Edition' , is made with tomatoes grown in conditions that simulate the harsh soil and environment of the Red Planet.
Heinz Just Revealed It Made Ketchup With Tomatoes That Can Be Grown on Mars

The idea of eventually spending time in a completely different atmosphere raise questions about how people will spend their time exploring, sightseeing and well, eating. Looks like Heinz Ketchup is ahead of the game with that. The condiment company teamed up with scientists to successfully reveal Heinz Marz Edition Ketchup,...
Heinz ‘Marz Edition’ Ketchup Made Possible by Florida Tech Science

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Remember those potatoes Matt Damon’s character in The Martian worked so hard to grow while trying to survive on Mars? A Florida Tech astrobiologist, in concert with a global food company, has developed the perfect accompaniment. Say hello to Heinz Tomato Ketchup, Marz Edition. The end result...
Isolation From Earth May Drive Changes in How Space Colonies Communicate With Home

There are a lot of unknowns when it comes to human beings living off-world. After all, our species has never been anywhere other than Earth, so how will we react physically and mentally if the time comes to start settling down on other planets? A new study based on human simulations on Earth reveals some interesting insights. First, communication with the outside world  – so colleagues back at base – tends to get less and less frequent over time; second, group cohesion for the space colony crew tends to improve the longer the mission continues. That's quite promising for future settlers on...
ASTRONOMY
To the Moon, Alice!

OPINION — With all the celebrities and rich people going to space lately, you might be interested to know that interstellar travel is not just for the wealthy. You, too, can blast off to the stars, and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg and a kidney and a spleen. For a nominal fee, you can visit the moon. Sort of. A company called LifeShip has evidently contracted with SpaceX to offer a special deal to the average Joe, or whatever your average name happens to be. For a nominal fee of $99 LifeShip will send a sample of your personal, private DNA to the moon on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Your…
ASTRONOMY
There is enough oxygen on the moon to make 8 billion people breathe for a hundred thousand years

The surface layer of the Moon is very rich in oxygen, sufficient to allow the entire human population to breathe for a hundred thousand years. The administrator of the NASA Bill Nelson has just announced that the return of the man on the moon it was postponed to “no earlier than 2025”, Blasting the original lineup of the mission Artemis, which provided for themoon landing first woman and first black person by 2024. Despite this shift, mainly linked to a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin but also to COVID-19 pandemic and problems with the new spacesuits, the most ambitious plans for the “reconquest” of the Moon after the missions have not changed Apollo. This time, in fact, we will go there to stay there, both in orbit that on the surface or below it, inside the “lava tubes” that wind through the heart of the satellite. What is certain is that to build the first human colonies it will be essential to recover resources directly on site, such as the precious oxygen, useful for both breathing of astronauts but also how propellant for space shuttles. The Moon, even though it may seem counterintuitive, is very rich in oxygen, so much so that in his surface layer enough of it is enclosed to allow the entire human population (eight billion people) to breathe well one hundred thousand years.
ASTRONOMY
These Famous Trader Joe's Hot Cocoa Bombs Are Back — & They're a Festive Spin On the TikTok Trend

Ever since those marshmallow-filled chocolate balls flooded our TikTok last year, we’ve been obsessed. They’re fun, mess-free, delicious, and oh-so-simple: You just pop a chocolate sphere in your mug, add hot milk, stir and create an instant cup of marshmallow-filled cocoa goodness. Seriously, what’s not to like?  We’ve spotted them at Costco and at Target before, and have gone nuts for previous cocoa bombs. This year, we’re obsessing over the new Dunkin cocoa bombs and the adorable Disney ones. But now, Trader Joe’s just re-released their customer-favorite — and it doesn’t get any cuter than these classic snowman hot cocoa bombs. These...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fireballs Are Slamming Into Jupiter, Should We Be Worried On Earth?

Observing an asteroid entering into the atmosphere of the behemoth planet of Jupiter typically occurs once every two years. However, astronomers have spotted two different asteroids slamming into Jupiter in the months of September and October alone. Asteroids have been in our news headlines as of late as NASA prepares...
ASTRONOMY
