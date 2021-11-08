CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Taxes, not Twitter, are the real reason Elon Musk might sell some Tesla shares

By Chris Isidore
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If and when Elon Musk sells a large chunk of his Tesla shares, it'll probably have relatively little to do with a Twitter poll among his loyal followers — and everything to do with a looming multi-billion-dollar tax...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Rivian is fueled by a powerful force: Jeff Bezos' desire to spite Elon Musk

New York (CNN Business) — Rivian, the electric truck maker that's rocketed overnight from relative obscurity to $100 billion Wall Street darling, owes much of its breakout success to one very powerful fanboy: Jeff Bezos. And, less directly, to that fanboy's archnemesis Elon Musk. When the Amazon founder this summer...
INDUSTRY
CNN

Here's how Elon Musk's fortune has benefited from taxpayer help

New York (CNN Business) — Elon Musk can thank investors for his staggering net worth of nearly $300 billion. But taxpayers played a crucial role as well. Just how much — or how little — Musk pays in taxes has gotten a lot of attention lately, and even prompted his Twitter poll last weekend that preceded his decision to sell $6.9 billion worth of Tesla stock. There have been calls in Congress for a billionaires' tax that would require at least some minimal payment from wealthy individuals like Musk who often have little in the way of taxable income. Musk has attacked that idea on Twitter.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
CarBuzz.com

Apple Poaches More Tesla Brainpower

Apple's main goal might have been to create as many different and difficult ways to charge an electronic device as possible, but these days, it's also interested in building cars. Up until now, it hasn't been very successful at retaining partners, but automakers are secretly scared of the electronics giant. Many still don't think that the company has what it takes to build cars, but recent talks with manufacturing behemoth Toyota might secure Apple a foot in the door, and now CJ Moore, a former engineer from Tesla has joined its ranks to assist on the new car effort. Moore will be working under Stuart Bowers, another ex-Tesla employee who led Tesla's Autopilot team up to 2019.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in November

These cryptocurrencies lack the real-world utility and differentiation to hold onto their mammoth gains. Since the dawn of the 20th century, there arguably hasn't been a more tried and true method to build wealth than putting your money to work in the stock market. Stocks won't outpace housing, gold, or bonds every year, but over the long run, no asset class has come close to matching the average annual gains of equities.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Shares#Income Taxes#Twitterverse#Ev
leedaily.com

Elon Musk Needs to Sell Millions of More Tesla Shares to Meet 10% Pledge

The Tesla CEO, Elon Musk’s Twitter posts have previously landed him in quite the trouble but that doesn’t mean the man’s Twitter frenzy is anywhere near over. His cryptic posts about supporting some cryptocurrencies while undermining others have been known to wreak havoc in the digital market. Recently, Musk inquired...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks That Look Unstoppable After Earnings

Tesla is outperforming rivals during a pivotal moment. Alphabet's economic moat continues to get bigger. The profit potential of Airbnb's model is becoming clear. Earnings season wasn't so kind to tech stocks in the third quarter. There have been some major collapses in the last few weeks, like Peloton Interactive,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

‘Big Short’ investor has dire warning for economy, comparing stock market state to pre-1929 and dot-com crashes

The investor made famous by The Big Short has issued a dire warning about the state of the stock market.Michael Burry warns that stock market speculation has reached levels not seen since before the 1929 crash, and assets are more over-valued than before the dot-com bubble burst.He also worries that geopolitical and economic strife exceeds that seen in the 1970s. His fear appears to be that we are fast moving towards an economic calamity, and government regulators such as the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Reserve are taking no action to prevent it.In a tweet, Mr Burry...
STOCKS
wmleader.com

If you’re worried about a stock market correction, Jim Cramer just mentioned five ‘borderline unstoppable’ megatrends for the rest of 2021

Thanks to stretched valuations and rising interest rates, many Wall Street strategists expect significant stock market corrections on the horizon. But CNBC’s Jim Cramer believes there are still plenty of buying opportunities available — even over the very short term. The host of Mad Money explained that this is the...
STOCKS
CNN

CNN

732K+
Followers
113K+
Post
586M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy