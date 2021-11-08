CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Is the Best Time To Buy Holiday Decorations for the Best Deals?

 6 days ago
It’s no shopping secret that the best time to score holiday deals is after the holiday. Easter candy is always reduced — usually by 50% — the day after Easter. Same for Halloween candy on Nov. 1, when costumes are marked down, too. And after Christmas, depending on how long the merchandise lingers past Dec. 25, you can find home décor, wrapping paper, holiday cards and more for up to 90% off.

But what if you want to add new Christmas decorations this season — ornaments, stuffed Santas, an artificial tree and such? Just because you’re shopping before the actual holiday doesn’t mean there aren’t deals out there. Here are some of the ways to get the best prices.

Shop Early Black Friday

Black Friday isn’t waiting until the day after Thanksgiving this year. Major retailers — Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and JCPenney included — already have started their early Black Friday discounts. While clothing, electronics, toys and home goods dominate the sales, there are plenty of Christmas décor items to be found on sale now.

Bed Bath & Beyond, for example, recently had its 7 ½-foot Dunhill Fir Christmas Tree at 25% off. Macy’s line of the Storybook Holiday Collection from Martha Stewart also was among the first early Black Friday releases and included the Holiday Reindeer Candle Holder at $27.99, reduced from $70.

The early Black Friday sales are meeting the needs of consumers, based on a report from the National Retail Federation. It said 47% of holiday shoppers will seek sales and price reductions this season when they make non-gift purchases. Additionally, 49% said they intended to start shopping before November — the highest number ever in the annual holiday survey conducted by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

Put Coupons and Rewards To Work

One of the best ways to save money on holiday décor is to redeem coupons and capitalize on rewards. To do that, you’ll want to check store websites and circulars before you shop.

National department store chains have plenty of coupons and discount codes available this time of year. JCPenney, for example, has a coupon tab on its website that allows shoppers to get a discount when making a purchase online or in the store. A recent coupon offered an extra 25% off Black Friday deals, including home goods. The Macy’s website has discount codes you simply type in at checkout on eligible merchandise.

And at Kohl’s, watch the ads for offers of Kohl’s Cash. Buy your gifts at the store or online and get Kohl’s Cash, such as $10 off your next purchase when you spend $50 — or this time of year, the store occasionally will offer $15 in Kohl’s Cash with a $50 purchase. You get the gifts you need, and the bonus money to use on the selection of Christmas décor in the store as a treat for your home.

Don’t forget the drugstore chains, too. CVS has its ExtraCare program and Walgreens has Walgreens Cash rewards. By buying specific items, you’ll get money back to spend on future purchases. If you’re going to buy detergent, diapers and toilet paper anyway, download the store apps to see just which items qualify for rewards. Spend your bonus bucks on the selection of Christmas lights or ornaments the stores stock.

‘Tis the season to be jolly — and save. The stores are offering sales on Christmas items before the holiday. How much you save depends on your ability to shop sales and use coupons creatively.

