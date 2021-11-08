CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lego Advent Calendars are on sale at Amazon right now—snag these discounts before they're gone

By Janelle Randazza, Reviewed
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
Lego Advent Calendars are 20% off on Amazon right now. Reviewed / Lego

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The holiday shopping season is here! We can't think of any better way to escalate the excitement of Santa's arrival than a toy-filled Advent calendar. And if you've been hunting for the year's hottest Lego Advent Calendar , you're in luck—they're on sale at Amazon right now.

Lego Advent Calendars are some of the most sought-after advent calendars around. Filled with collectible pieces, they are always some of the first to sell out. If you're looking to pick one up for the holiday season, act fast—many of the year's hottest models are on sale on Amazon right now for 20% off .

Filled with coveted and collectible mini-figures, these sets are arguably the best way to build a mini-fig collection. Each countdown calendar features 24 compartments filled with unique miniature gifts that you often can't find in any other kits.

Seeing these wildly popular collectible calendars at such low prices is basically a holiday miracle you shouldn't sleep on!

Where to buy Lego Advent Calendars on sale

The Star Wars Lego Advent Calendar is one of the most popular toys of the season. Lego

The Star Wars, Harry Potter and Lego City Advent calendars typically sell out every year, leaving a rush on the secondary market. This year, another top performer is the hotly anticipated Avengers calendar, which is filled with minifigures like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Thor, Captain Marvel, Thanos and Nick Fury.

Right now, each of these is on sale at Amazon. We don't anticipate these prices (or stock) to last much longer, so act fast if you want to pick one up:

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Lego Advent Calendars are on sale at Amazon right now—snag these discounts before they're gone

