Can Virtual Reality Make Older Adults Happier and Healthier?

Connecting Chicago to California, U.S. Route 66 passed through only 178 miles of Texas, so it makes sense that songwriter Bobby Troup’s 1946 hit “(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66” includes just three words about the state: “You see Amarillo.” This Panhandle city of more than 200,000 certainly is something to see, from its Old West flourishes to its dramatic sunsets. Against a backdrop of wide-open skies, a thriving arts scene splashes color all over the place: The annual Hoodoo Mural Festival commissions sprawling works to brighten up the downtown walls. Local Route 66 historian Bob “Crocodile” Lile takes the dried spray paint chips he finds in the dirt around the cars at the iconic Cadillac Ranch and turns them into “stones” (Cadilite, he calls them) that he sells as jewelry in his eponymous studio. And two blocks away, Sonya’s Gallery on Historic Route 66 showcases landscapes and sculptures by Amarillo artists. Stay in this town long enough and you’ll likely hear a song that’s much closer to its heart: “Amarillo by Morning,” the George Strait country anthem released almost forty years ago, in 1982.

