CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Can Virtual Reality Make Older Adults Happier and Healthier?

By Omar L. Gallaga
Texas Monthly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSali Fonda hasn’t been scuba diving in twenty years. She was seventy the last time. Now, at ninety, the former bodybuilder is about to jump into the deep again—this time into a cage that will protect her in the shark-filled sea. “I’m ready to get in the cage,” shouts Fonda, the...

www.texasmonthly.com

Comments / 1

Related
National Science Foundation (press release)

4 ways science is helping kids lead healthier, happier lives

When a child comes home from school with a twinkle in their eye, sparked by some new knowledge about dinosaurs or a classroom chemistry experiment, it’s a reminder of how science can be such a wonderful influence in their lives. But that immensely beneficial influence goes much deeper than daily school lessons and homework.
EDUCATION
illinoisstate.edu

Virtual reality in speech-language pathology: An interprofessional collaboration

At Illinois State University, two separate departments are working together to design and examine virtual reality (VR) environments for use in rehabilitation in speech-language pathology. In 2018, Dr. Isaac Chang who specializes in VR, tech design, and robotics, and Dr. Jennine Harvey-Northrop, a speech-language pathologist who specializes in cognition and...
ENGINEERING
TheConversationCanada

Virtual reality can combat isolation with awe and empathy — on Earth and in space

It takes seven months to get to Mars in an efficiently engineered spaceship, covering the distance of 480 million kilometres. On this journey, a crew would have to survive in a confined space with no opportunity to experience nature or interact with new people. It is easy to imagine how this much isolation could have a severe impact on the crew’s well-being and productivity. The challenges long-duration space travellers experience are not foreign to regular folk, although to a lesser degree. Many Canadians experience isolation and loneliness, at least occasionally. The loneliness epidemic could be alleviated by an unlikely marriage between...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

GameChanger Charity And Foretell Reality To Deliver Virtual Reality Therapy To Hospitalized Children

Virtual and Augmented Reality Games and Tools TransformHospital Experience for Seriously Ill, Isolated Kids. GameChanger Charity and Foretell Reality announced a partnership to deliver Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) games and tools to leading pediatric facilities through the GameChanger Private Network, helping to transform the hospital experience for seriously ill and isolated children. The VR and AR technologies are specially developed by Foretell Reality to enhance mental wellbeing by mitigating pain, loneliness and anxiety.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Florida State
MedicalXpress

How to design personalized and meaningful technology for older adults

More and more research suggests framing aging positively rather than focusing on problems. In her Ph.D. research on the department of Industrial Design Marjolein den Haan—Wintermans adhered to this positive design lens which resulted in concrete guidelines to come up with good technological solutions together with older adults thereby enriching more facets of an individual's daily life.
TECHNOLOGY
The Next Web

Virtual reality is fighting loneliness, both on Earth and in space

It takes seven months to get to Mars in an efficiently engineered spaceship, covering the distance of 480 million kilometers. On this journey, a crew would have to survive in a confined space with no opportunity to experience nature or interact with new people. It is easy to imagine how this much isolation could have a severe impact on the crew’s well-being and productivity.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Sickness#Mental Health#Myndvr
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Michael Loren

California's mass exodus is headed largely to one state

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TravelNoire

How Korean Kimchi Saved One Black Woman's Life, Twice

Television host, cultural activist, and author Africa Yoon has a story to tell…and it involves plenty of kimchi. Born Suzanne Engo, the moniker “Africa” began as a nickname she received after arriving in the United States as the daughter of the Ambassador to Cameroon. “When you grow up at the...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
AARP
People

Missing Georgia Elementary Teacher Found Dead in Mexico: She 'Made a Beautiful Impact in This World'

A missing Georgia elementary school teacher was found dead this week in Mexico, where she was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 30, multiple outlets report. Alexandra Morales, 24, taught first grade at Benefield Elementary School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and the school's principal alerted parents in a Tuesday email (obtained by WGCL, WXIA and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) that Morales didn't return as expected from a trip to Guadalajara, Mexico.
GEORGIA STATE
Texas Monthly

Art Is Everywhere in Amarillo

Connecting Chicago to California, U.S. Route 66 passed through only 178 miles of Texas, so it makes sense that songwriter Bobby Troup’s 1946 hit “(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66” includes just three words about the state: “You see Amarillo.” This Panhandle city of more than 200,000 certainly is something to see, from its Old West flourishes to its dramatic sunsets. Against a backdrop of wide-open skies, a thriving arts scene splashes color all over the place: The annual Hoodoo Mural Festival commissions sprawling works to brighten up the downtown walls. Local Route 66 historian Bob “Crocodile” Lile takes the dried spray paint chips he finds in the dirt around the cars at the iconic Cadillac Ranch and turns them into “stones” (Cadilite, he calls them) that he sells as jewelry in his eponymous studio. And two blocks away, Sonya’s Gallery on Historic Route 66 showcases landscapes and sculptures by Amarillo artists. Stay in this town long enough and you’ll likely hear a song that’s much closer to its heart: “Amarillo by Morning,” the George Strait country anthem released almost forty years ago, in 1982.
AMARILLO, TX
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gillian Sisley

Texas Customer Threw Hot Soup at Restaurant Manager

This is what it looks like when a product complaint is taken way too far. Just about every person has been part of a bad customer experience, whether on the customer or management side. That said, regardless of what happened, there's a wrong way and a right way to handle things.
insideedition.com

20-Year-Old Dancer Has Heart Attack After 'Dry Scooping' Energy Supplement

It’s billed as something to help you get the most out of your workouts, but some are consuming energy powder without mixing it in water, which can have dangerous consequences. “The dry scoop challenge” is an alarming new trend, and our investigation found that some teenagers and other gym enthusiasts...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy