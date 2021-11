HONOLULU -- Gov. David Ige declared Nov. 8 the first official day international travelers were to be welcomed back to Hawaii. Monday's arrival of a single incoming flight from Japan marks the first international passengers to fly under a new set of COVID-19 requirements. Flight 7984 inbound from Tokyo, Japan was the first international flight to land at Daniel K. Inoyue Airport on Nov. 8. On board were just 60 passengers. But the significance of those flyers extended far beyond their number.

