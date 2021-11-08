CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking the 20 best 2021 MLB free agents and predicting the best fits for them

By Charles Curtis, Blake Schuster
 6 days ago
MLB free agency has started, and even though there’s a labor dispute potentially on the horizon that might delay these big names from changing addresses or getting big money to stay, we’re going to break them down anyway.

We’ve got 20 of the biggest names on the market, including pitchers and position players, and we’ll even throw in some thoughts about the best fit for where they could land or mention if we think they’ll stick with the teams they were with last season.

So let’s dive in, with Blake Schuster taking the even-numbered entries below and Charles Curtis writing up the odd-numbered free agents.

Away we go, starting with a World Series champ (all entries have name, age and career WAR):

1. Freddie Freeman, 1B (32, 7.8 WAR)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GekNB_0cqNFA4n00
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Would anyone want a former MVP who has continued to rake with consistency and drive in runs while in his prime? Heck yeah! But is he going anywhere? After winning his first World Series, I’m thinking … heck no!

Best fit: The Braves again.

2. Marcus Semien, INF (31, 7.8 WAR)

In the two years since he finished third in American League MVP voting, Semien has proven his breakout season was no fluke, slashing .255/.327/.498 with 52 home runs and 125 RBI over 215 games. He compiled a higher WAR than any of the marquee shortstops on this list in 2021 and made himself the most desirable infielder in a class that includes Carlos Correa, Corey Seager and Trevor Story. Those other players may command bigger contracts but dollar for dollar it’ll be hard for any of them to top what Semien adds to the lineup.

Best fit: Chicago White Sox, right where Semien’s career began in 2013 and where he’ll make an epic double-play duo with Tim Anderson.

3. Carlos Correa, SS (27, 6.6 WAR)

He’s had his ups and downs in his Astros career, but coming off a .279/26/92 year and another trip to the World Series, it’s clear he’s going to get paid by someone. Will it be the Astros? I’m going to be bold here …

Best fit: I think he gets a giant contract from the Texas Rangers or Detroit Tigers (an A.J. Hinch reunion!), but other teams in need of a star shortstop might come calling.

4. Max Scherzer, SP (37, 7.2 WAR)

The three-time Cy Young winner and future Hall of Famer is somehow still getting better. Mad Max finished his Age-36 season with a career-best 0.864 WHIP that led the Majors. His durability isn’t in question, either, as Scherzer went north of 170 innings for the 12th consecutive year (excluding the pandemic-shorted 2020 season). Don’t let his age overshadow his efficiency. Scherzer is at the top of his game and immediately becomes the ace of whichever starting rotation he joins.

Best fit: There is absolutely no reason the Dodgers shouldn’t give Scherzer everything he asks for and then some.

5. Starling Marte, OF (33, 6.7 WAR)

He’s still got speed at age 32 (25 swipes in 2021) and the batting average was above .300 for a fourth straight year. Center fielders come at a premium, too, but he doesn’t have to stay there.

Best fit: Uh, like every contender would love a player like him? I’ll say the Yankees.

6. Kevin Gausman, SP (31, 6.4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22WfyV_0cqNFA4n00
Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Two years in San Francisco have completely revived Gausman’s career and made him a legit top-two starter in just about any rotation. A career 1.344 WHIP and 4.30 ERA with Baltimore, Atlanta and Cincinnati suddenly dropped to 1.057 and 3.00 with the Giants as he relied slightly less on his fastball (52.7 percent usage) and a bit more on his split-finger (35.3 percent) in 2021, per Baseball Savant. The result was a 30 percent strikeout rate with the Giants that should earn him a hefty amount of cash moving forward.

Best fit: Boston Red Sox, where he’ll slot in nicely between Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi.

7. Corey Seager, SS (28, 5.5)

A relatively young shortstop who is consistent at the plate and in the field? There’s one team he’s been heavily connected to and it makes complete sense …

Best fit: He’s going to be a New York Yankee.

8. Trevor Story, SS (29, 6.0)

The elephant in the room could not be larger here. Story, an otherworldly talent both in the field and at the plate, appears to have greatly benefited from playing in the mountains. In 1,592 plate appearances at Coors Field, he’s slashing .303/.369/.603 with 95 home runs, 21 triples and 279 RBI. Over 1,544 plate appearances on the road that drops to .241/.310/.442 with 63 home runs, six triples and 171 RBI. Story’s camp will have to explain that away somehow.

Best fit: Cleveland Guardians, if they’re willing to pay for him…a big ‘if’.

9. Kris Bryant, 3B/OF (30, 4.0)

A solid year at the dish for the third baseman — including after the trade from the Cubs to the Giants — will get him a big contract, even though he’s not the slugger he was when he was younger.

Best fit: There were signs pointing to the Mets dealing for him at the deadline, so I’ll say they open up their wallets for him now.

10. Nick Castellanos 3B/OF (30, 4.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MHwEy_0cqNFA4n00
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

If the universal DH gets approved this offseason Castellanos could see his stock quickly rise. As it stands, he’s still a top ten free agent. The slugger has hit at least 23 homers in every season since 2017 with the exception of a 60-game season in 2020. Somehow he still hit 14 that year anyways.

Best fit: If the New York Yankees can’t land Marte, the versatility of Castellanos would work wonders and he’d have no trouble moving from deep drives to left field to the short porch in right.

11. Javier Báez, INF (29, 3.6)

El Mago had some magical moments in Queens … and some not-so-great ones too. He’s not exactly the same All-Star he was when he knocked in 111 runs in 2018, but he’s still got value after hitting .299 in 47 games with New York.

Best fit: Sticking with the Mets sounds about right.

12. Brandon Belt, 1B (34, 5.2)

Already a two-time World Series champion, Belt has aged as well as any player in baseball, slashing .274/.378/.597 last year with 29 home runs. His strikeout rate jumped up to a career-high 27 percent in 2021, but that tends to happen to players who have tapped into their power at the plate.

Best fit: San Francisco. I mean, they can’t lose Posey and Belt in the same offseason, right?

13. Chris Taylor OF/INF (31, 4.5)

There’s occasionally a player like Taylor who has spent a lot of time filling in as a valuable bench weapon and who might thrive in a more full-time roll. We saw him hit 20 home runs and drive in a career-high 73 runs at age 30 for the Dodgers … so can he do it again?

Best fit: I don’t know if the Mariners are the best fit, but this feels like a Mariners move.

14. Kyle Schwarber OF/DH (29, 3.4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172Jwq_0cqNFA4n00
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Another player whose value may skyrocket if the universal DH returns in 2022, Schwarber quickly became a folk hero with the Red Sox in 2021 and it’s tough to imagine him leaving anytime soon. That being said, he’ll have plenty of suitors across both leagues even if the DH doesn’t make its way to the NL. Any team in need of a lefty slugger can’t do much better than the former Chicago Cubs star.

Best fit: Chicago White Sox, who ranked 19th in homers last season. Baseball Savant’s expected home runs by ballpark had Schwarber hitting 40 at Guaranteed Rate Field in 2021.

Robbie Ray (30, 3.5)

He won 15 games with a 2.89 ERA in 2017, had a ton of struggles … and now he might win the AL Cy Young after a career year in Toronto. He should get a HUGE offer after that, and we’ll see if he lives up to it.

Best fit: The Blue Jays are entering a contention window, so I bet they hand him a boatload of cash to anchor an underrated rotation.

16. Marcus Stroman, SP (30, 3.4)

The New York Mets had the best starting rotation on paper to begin the 2021 season. Stroman was a major reason why. After opting out of the 2020 season, the righty came back better than ever to toss 179 innings with a 3.02 ERA, 1.145 WHIP and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. All three are among the best marks of Stroman’s career.

Best fit: Kansas City Royals, who’ll be contending for the AL Central much sooner than later. They could accelerate that process by making Stroman their Ace and dropping him in one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in the baseball.

17. Raisel Iglesias, RP (32, 3.1)

The premium late-inning option on the market, he’s finished with a sub-3.00 ERA in all but two of his seven seasons.

Best fit: The Red Sox could use some stability with their closer role, but the Angels could be more than happy to keep him.

18. Anthony Rizzo, 1B (32, 2.7)

Maybe the former Cubs’ star has a resurgence in 2022 and beyond. If not, things could get ugly fast. Rizzo went from slashing .293/.405/.520 with 27 home runs over 146 games in 2019 to a combined .240/.343/.432 with 33 home runs over 199 games in 2020 and 2021. True, he didn’t have much help in Chicago towards the end, but he didn’t do much to take the weight off his teammates, either.

Best fit: Rizzo’s bat could use some high-altitude help here and the Colorado Rockies may be able to get him at a discount because of it.

19. Noah Syndergaard, SP (29, 0.0)

THOR! When he was healthy, he was a strikeout machine. But he’s coming back from Tommy John surgery, so the questions about whether he’ll be the same pitcher are swirling.

Best fit: I’m thinking he takes the qualifying offer from the Mets to stick around one more year.

20. Clayton Kershaw, SP (34, 4.8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357OT5_0cqNFA4n00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On the one hand, Kershaw has a propensity to break down late in the season and has struggled when the calendar reaches October. On the other hand, he’s Clayton Kershaw! You’d rather go into the season with him than without him no matter how the previous season ended.

Best fit: Los Angeles Dodgers. Just try imagining Kershaw in a different jersey. It’s impossible.

