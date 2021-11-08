CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA Releases Draft of Constitution That Empowers Schools

By Marsha Green
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNCAA releases draft of constitution that empowers schools originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, the NCAA released a major organizational restructuring of college sports that will give each of its three divisions the power to govern itself. The college athletics governing body published a draft of an...

