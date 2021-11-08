CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

2022 NBA draft: Breaking down the best freshmen in college basketball

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cq48o_0cqNF8Oa00

It’s no secret that in the NBA draft, the first few players selected are almost always one-and-done freshmen. So who will it be next season?

Of course, it’s hard to say definitively before the college basketball season begins. But with the Champions Classic tipping off at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 9, another year of collegiate hoops is about to begin. That means another year of prospects are going to make their NCAA debuts and show scouts what they can potentially do as pros.

Below are ten of the best freshmen who are making the transition to the college ranks — as well as another watch-list of some other notable and interesting freshmen to pay attention to as well.

(Note that Memphis’ Emoni Bates was not included because he is not eligible to be drafted until the 2023 NBA draft.)

Paolo Banchero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450WmR_0cqNF8Oa00
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-10, Duke

Duke’s Paolo Banchero is a legitimate threat to win Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year as a freshman. The only other players to do that have been Kevin Durant (2007), Anthony Davis (2012) and Zion Williamson (2019). He averaged 30.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 blocks per game for BFL Prep in his seven games on The Grind Session during the winter circuit, per Cerebro Sports.

Chet Holmgren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4712Km_0cqNF8Oa00
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 7-1, Gonzaga

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren is going to be a must-watch whenever he steps on the floor as a freshman. He has the kind of absurd length where shot-blocking looks effortless yet he is still able to get down the floor in transition as a ball-handler fairly easily as well. If his jumper keeps connecting, it’s going to be a very good season for Holmgren.

A.J. Griffin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0inAaY_0cqNF8Oa00
(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Wing, 6-8, Duke

If you’re evaluating strictly on talent, Duke’s Adrian Griffin Jr. is going to be one of your favorite prospects. He is an extraordinarily athletic wing who is always one of the most exciting players on the floor. He has struggled to stay healthy, however, and durability is going to be a question as the season gets underway.

Jabari Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rVbD9_0cqNF8Oa00
© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Big, 6-10, Auburn

While he isn’t as often brought up in the conversation alongside the presumed candidates for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, Auburn’s Jabari Smith could easily play his way into such talks. He is a force to be reckoned with in the open floor and he is also a thunderous dunker who can stretch the floor as a shooter, too. Meanwhile, on the defensive end of the floor, Smith is a big man who is able to guard opposing point guards.

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yeon4_0cqNF8Oa00
(Ashley Steltenpohl/Milwaukee Athletics via AP)

Wing, 6-10, Milwaukee

Among those who took the collegiate path, Patrick Baldwin’s is the most interesting because he is not on a high-major and is instead playing for his father at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. But he is going to make NBA scouts take several trips to see him play because, with his outstanding shooting ability at his size, he would make sense on any roster.

Jalen Duren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkclR_0cqNF8Oa00
© Joe Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK

Big, 6-10, Memphis

You can take one look at Jalen Duren and, due to his frame alone, know that he is someone who could hold his own in the NBA. He is just 17 years old, as he was able to forego his senior year of high school to play at Memphis, but he is one of the most physically dominant and imposing prospects in the class. Even if his offense doesn’t come around right away, he’s going to be worth monitoring as a top pick because of his defensive upside.

Caleb Houstan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6Rwr_0cqNF8Oa00
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Wing, 6-8, Michigan

The pitch for Michigan’s Caleb Houstan is incredibly simple and it’s easy to convince yourself that he is legitimate. Houstan is 6-foot-8, he is a defensive stalwart and he is an excellent shooter whose jumper just looks perfect. He is someone who is going to make an impact on both sides of the floor.

Peyton Watson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=350AzJ_0cqNF8Oa00
(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Wing, 6-9, UCLA

The UCLA Bruins made a late push in the tournament to earn a place in the Final Four this past season. But they could go even further due to incoming freshman Peyton Watson, who is a do-it-all type of prospect capable of filling up the stat sheets as not only a scorer but also as a playmaker. If you want to get familiar with Watson, just take a look at this nasty crossover before he attacks the basket and you’ll find yourself wanting to come back for more as soon as possible.

TyTy Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HjO4w_0cqNF8Oa00
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-3, Kentucky

This incoming freshman class is a bit light on guards and primary ball handlers. Kentucky’s TyTy Washington, however, immediately jumps off the page as one of the premier players at the position. Washington averaged 21.9 points with 6.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game while shooting 39-for-102 (38.2 percent) from beyond the arc during The Grind Session, per Cerebro Sports. Even though he is a freshman, he is expected to log at least 30 minutes per game for Kentucky.

Kennedy Chandler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RkS2C_0cqNF8Oa00
© Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Guard, 6-1, Tennessee

Another freshman guard you need to know about is Tennessee’s Kennedy Chandler. He has ridiculous energy and endurance. You can see his vertical pop when he dunks the ball. His speed is infectious and he’s a blur when in transition. His layup package is gorgeous and he is able to make some wild passes. If his jump shot is solid, he is going to play his way into the lottery.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

JD Davison (Guard, 6-3, Alabama)

Matthew Cleveland (Wing, 6-6, Florida St.)

Daimion Collins (Big, 6-9, Kentucky)

Kendall Brown (Wing, 6-8, Baylor)

Max Christie (Wing, 6-6, Michigan St.)

Nolan Hickman (Guard, 6-2, Gonzaga)

Hunter Sallis (Guard, 6-5, Gonzaga)

Bryce McGowens (Wing, 6-6, Nebraska)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (Big, 6-9, Tennessee)

Josh Minott (Wing, 6-8, Memphis)

Trevor Keels (Wing, 6-5, Duke)

Moussa Diabate (Big, 6-10, Michigan)

Harrison Ingram (Wing, 6-7, Stanford)

Mouhamed Gueye (Big, 6-11, Washington St.)

Kobe Bufkin (Guard, 6-4, Michigan)

Jeremy Sochan (Big, 6-8, Baylor)

Aminu Mohammed (Wing, 6-5, Georgetown)

Benny Williams (Wing, 6-8, Syracuse)

