CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Holiday Gift Making Workshops at HatchSpace

ibrattleboro.com
 7 days ago

Craft a holiday gift for someone you love. Workshops available for sign up include, Cutting Board...

www.ibrattleboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
fabulousarizona.com

Why Home Fragrance Makes the Perfect Holiday Gift

This holiday season, spoil your loved ones with the gift of wellness from locally owned Phoenicia Essence. With the ease of simply touching a button (all diffusers are Bluetooth controlled so you can set your fragrance to work on-demand or on a schedule!), the aroma dispersed via Phoenicia Essence’s cold air diffusing technology will calm the mind, body and soul. Not to mention, a beautiful fragrance can enhance and elevate any home or office setting.
SHOPPING
365thingsinhouston.com

Holiday Pumpkin Centerpiece Workshop at Her & Reese Boutique

If you’re looking for ways to spice up your upcoming holiday parties, try this centerpiece workshop in the Heights. Guests will learn how to repurpose their Halloween and Thanksgiving pumpkins into beautiful floral arrangements. Admission. Tickets are $75. Order tickets or learn more.
LIFESTYLE
mymodernmet.com

31 Creative Small Gifts That Will Make a Big Impact This Holiday Season

As the holidays draw near, there’s usually a major focus on big-ticket gift times. But what about the smaller products that you need to buy? They’re perfect for stocking stuffers, secret Santas, or office gifts for that special cubicle buddy. These purchases don’t have to be extravagant or expensive; they just need to show that you put some thought into picking them out.
LIFESTYLE
spotlightepnews.com

Festive Holiday Gifts for Pets

(Family Features) Spreading holiday cheer with loving gifts is a tradition for many people, and families often include their pets in the fun to make those happy moments even brighter. Festive apparel, toys, treats and more can help pet parents show appreciation to their animal friends throughout the season. From...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hatchspace#Cutting Board Workshop
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Holiday Gift Guide for Him

Today, I am sharing my Holiday Gift Guide for Him. Shop for your husband, boyfriend, friend, brother, son, grandpa, etc. There are lots of fun ideas to choose from so get out your list and get shopping!. And make sure you check out our Gift Guide for Her!. Holiday Gift...
TRAVEL
Simplemost

These Vintage-Style Pyrex Ornaments Make Adorable Holiday Gifts

We’ve found the perfect stocking stuffer idea for the Pyrex fan in your life. Utah-based Etsy shop Twinkltoast is selling adorable Pyrex bowl Christmas tree ornaments in all the shades you, your mom or your grandma might likely own and love. These 3-inch, clear acrylic ornaments sell for $13 each...
SHOPPING
flicksandfood.com

Boozy Ball Makes it Easy to Gift Your Besties this Holiday

Boozy Ball Cookies are a Delicious Alcohol-Infused Cookies that Make Holiday Gift Giving Easy!. Boozy Ball Cookies for the holidays. Before you go searching the internet for the perfect holiday gifts for everyone on your list, might I suggest you consider a few of these soft, chewy and BOOOOOZY cookies. I have tried a few of their flavors and vow that these are the best boozy cookies I have ever had.
FOOD & DRINKS
porthole.com

The Perfect Holiday Gifts for Cruisers

This year, you can hope to gather with family and friends for holiday dinners, drinks, parties, gift-giving, and other festivities that go far, far beyond that 60-minute video call that was the extent of last year’s holiday celebration — the one where you spent the entire hour trying to explain to your Zoom-virgin Aunt Sadie how she could turn on her computer’s camera.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
domino

Make Holiday Dreams Come True With These Extra-Awesome Gifts for Kids

If you’re shopping for kids in the 4-to-9-year-old range, we’ve rounded up some winning options that will earn you major adoration from the younger, oh-so-discerning crowd—from cool stocking stuffers to bigger wow-factor surprises (seriously, there’s a mini electric guitar in the mix). Start with their interests and passions—cooking, art, and building, to name a few—and go from there! Below, our curated list.
RECIPES
ourquadcities.com

Holiday gift ideas with Doodads

Are you having trouble coming up with holiday gift ideas this year? Estate sales offer up plenty of treasures for everyone on your list. Jennifer of Doodads joined us with all the details of her next big sale. For more information visit facebook.com/doodadsestatesales.
SHOPPING
architecturaldigest.com

18 DIY Kit Gifts That’ll Really Make Someone’s Holiday

For the die-hard DIY’ers on your gift list—the ones who can build a deck from scratch or like to grout tile for fun—a DIY kit allows its recipient to venture into a crafting experience that’s entirely bespoke. What’s more is there’s certainly enough gift ideas and options out there to stimulate whatever creative proclivity your giftee is interested in. In fact, our search for the most gift-able craft kits uncovered a variety of actually interesting choices like kits for plant lovers, aspiring ceramicists, and even for the hard-to-please foodies.
LIFESTYLE
Herald Ledger

Homemade gifts make holidays extra special

Gift ideas — maybe you would like to add a little love in a gift by making it yourself. Today, we are sharing some simple ideas you might like. 12” x 12” square of flannel — any size works, depending on the size warmer you want. White rice (Not instant)
FOOD & DRINKS
gettysburgfoundation.org

A Gift of Gettysburg for the Holidays

The Gettysburg Foundation offers gift certificates for purchase online, or by phone at 877-874-2478. Share Gettysburg with friends and family on your holiday gift list. Gift certificates are good toward admission to the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center experiences, venues and activities ticketed by the Gettysburg Foundation (Film, Cyclorama & Museum Experience, Licensed Battlefield Guide Tours, Children of Gettysburg 1863 and select historic sites), Friends of Gettysburg memberships, and select programs and events. Recipients can redeem gift certificates online, by phone or on site.
ADVOCACY
KWQC

Pegasus Fine Gifts’ Holiday Gifts

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - This year more than ever, ‘shop local’ is important when shopping. Our local merchants are working hard to survive and recover from last year, and Pegasus Fine Gifts in Geneseo is one local shop to remember to support during the holiday season. Katie Andrios and her family are the owners of Four Seasons and Pegasus Fine Gifts. She shares holiday gift ideas from her store!
GENESEO, IL
PopSugar

These Feel-Good Holiday Gifts Will Make For a Relaxing Start to 2022

It's totally possible to fall in love with a pair of slippers. These Koolaburra by UGG slippers ($60) feel like walking in a warm cloud. We love how they're fuzzy all over and are easy to slip on and off. Plus, the rubbery outer sole makes these great for outdoor wear as well — perfect for when you need to take the dog out or grab the mail. They're the only slippers you'll ever need. And they're affordable enough to grab a different colored pair for each person in your favorite group chat.
SHOPPING
Mashed

These Aldi November 2021 Finds Make The Perfect Holiday Hostess Gifts

The holiday season is approaching, and for many people, that means an abundance of different parties and gatherings to be had with family, friends, colleagues, and everyone in between. Even if you're simply attending a casual get-together, it's always a nice gesture to bring a little something for the hostess — however, it can be tough to figure out exactly what you should bring. Many err in the direction of a food or beverage of some sort, as those can always be put to use by the party thrower. Who doesn't want an extra box of chocolates or a bottle of wine tucked away for any unexpected guests, or perhaps, just a little treat for themselves during the holiday season?
SHOPPING
SPY

These Thanksgiving Meal Kits Take the Hassle Out of the Holiday

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, if you haven’t already started planning this year’s meal, now is the time. And while this usually means stressing out about where, when and how you’re going to feed yourself and your family, we’re here to offer a stress-free and budget-friendly way to enjoy a freshly prepared Thanksgiving meal. We’re talking about the best Thanksgiving meal kits you can have delivered right to your door. If you’re unfamiliar with meal delivery services and still think of pre-prepared meals on the same level as flavorless microwave meals or frozen food, it’s time to have a rethink....
RECIPES
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Aquarium's holiday gift guide makes a big splash

Holiday shopping is rarely easy, especially when it’s for those people who already seem to have everything. But the team at Georgia Aquarium says it can help shoppers with its gift guide filled with once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy